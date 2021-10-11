Lough Eske Castle in Donegal has been named among the top hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler.

The five-star hotel earned the number two spot in the prestigious travel magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Condé Nast Traveler compiled their list of the “Top 10 Hotels in Ireland” from the more than 800,000 readers who rated their travel experiences across the globe.

Donal Cox, the general manager of Lough Eske Castle, said: "It's a great honor to be recognized as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine for the fourth year running.

"This is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work the team at the castle have showcased over the last few years, especially in such challenging times for our industry," he said.

"We strive to continually provide the best of Donegal hospitality to our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Lough Eske Castle.”

The castle, which is the county’s only five-star hotel, dates from the fifteenth century. Nestled within a 43-acre wooded estate on the shores of Lough Eske, the hotel is “lavish without being intimidating” and has a “friendly Irish staff” according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The Marker Hotel in Dublin earned the top spot on the list.

Condé Nast Top 10 Hotels in Ireland: Readers' Choice Awards 2021:

1. The Marker Hotel, in Dublin

2. Lough Eske Castle, in Lough Eske

3. Ballyfin, in Ballyfin

3. Conrad Dublin, in Dublin

5. Park Hotel Kenmare, in Kenmare

6. The Morrison Hotel, in Dublin

7. Kilkea Castle, in Co Kildare

8. The Merrion, in Dublin

9. The Westbury, in Dublin

10. Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, in Co Galway