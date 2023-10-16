Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of the annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Lough Eske Castle recognized as number ten in the Top Hotels in Ireland Category.

The five-star Lough Eske Castle is located just outside Donegal Town, nestled within 43 acres of forest woodland hugging the shores of Lough Eske. Boasting 97 spacious guestrooms, the Lake Lodge - a private two-bedroom residence and the award-winning CARA Organic Beauty Spa. The two AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant, the Gallery Bar, the Father Browne Bar and a new Whiskey Tasting Cellar - Lough Eske Castle is redefining the meaning of luxury and Irish hospitality in the North-West of Ireland.

Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle commented: “We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler Magazine readers for the sixth consecutive year. Thank you to our team, whose dedication and unwavering focus on our guest’s experience at Lough Eske Castle, has resulted in being ranked in the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards voted by our guests and partners, we thank you for your support.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"We take great pride in providing genuine Donegal hospitality to all our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Donegal and Lough Eske Castle in the near future.”

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

For more information on Lough Eske Castle please visit www.lougheskecastlehotel.com.