Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023 have revealed the top 12 hotels in Ireland, as selected by the readers of the luxury travel magazine.

A whopping half million Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the 36th annual Readers' Choice Awards survey. Participants voted on a range of categories, rating the best hotels, resorts, cruise lines, spas, trains, airlines, countries, and cities.

Readers rated The Westbury off Grafton Street in Dublin as their favorite hotel in Ireland.

Condé Nast Traveler describes the five-star hotel as "unbridled Irish luxury at its finest."

“From the second you walk into The Westbury and up the grand, bifurcated staircase, it’s hard not to be impressed,” writes the travel publication.

This year marks the fifth time that the Dublin hotel, which is part of the Doyle Group, has ranked at the top of Condé Nast Traveler's Irish hotels list.

“We are incredibly honoured and proud to have been voted number one hotel in Ireland by the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for a fifth time," said Vincent O’Gorman, General Manager of The Westbury.

"Every member of our team endeavours to create meaningful and memorable experiences for each and every guest at The Westbury and this is a wonderful recognition of that dedication. I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our guests for their continued support.”

The Merrion Hotel, also in Dublin, landed in second place on the list, followed by the Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary. Ballyfin Demesne in Laois ranked fourth, and Carton House in Kildare came in fifth.

Top 12 Hotels in Ireland, according to Condé Nast Traveler's Readers’ Choice Awards 2023:

Overall, Ireland ranked well with Condé Nast Traveler readers having been voted the fourth best country in the world to visit behind Japan, Italy, and Greece.

For the complete list of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners across all categories, visit here.