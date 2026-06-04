The awards, which highlight the world’s most‑loved travel experiences based on millions of traveler reviews, place Ireland firmly among Europe’s standout cultural destinations.

TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best accolades represent the highest level of recognition on the platform. It’s awarded to attractions and experiences that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

This year’s awards highlight the strength of Ireland’s cultural offering, from museums that bring history vividly to life to guided experiences that showcase the warmth, creativity, and character of Dublin’s streets. The recognition underscores the island’s reputation for memorable storytelling, authentic hospitality, and visitor experiences that resonate long after a trip ends.

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The Irish winners for 2026 are:

The Little Museum of Dublin, Dublin City

The Little Museum of Dublin – Celebrated for its intimate, story‑driven approach to the city’s history, delivered with charm, humor, and a strong sense of place.

Kilmainham Gaol Museum

Recognized for its powerful interpretation of Ireland’s past and its consistently exceptional visitor experience, making it one of the most compelling heritage sites in Europe.

Trinity College, Dublin

Dublin Highlights and Hidden Gems Guided Walking Tour

Praised for offering travelers an immersive introduction to the city, blending major landmarks with lesser‑known local favorites and authentic insights from expert guides.