Long overshadowed by better-known tourist destinations, Miltown Malbay stepped into the spotlight in 2025 with an innovative campaign to attract visitors from near and far.

Spearheaded by the Miltown Malbay Development Company, this initiative showcases the town’s rich culture, breathtaking scenery, and warm hospitality through a fresh and engaging lens.

Known internationally for the renowned Willie Clancy Festival, Miltown Malbay has long been a magnet for musicians. However, those who are not musically inclined may not have considered the town a must-visit destination. A dedicated team from the Community Center set out to change that perception, crafting a unique storytelling approach to highlight everything Miltown Malbay has to offer beyond its famous festival.

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With the world-famous Cliffs of Moher just a short journey away, the team saw an opportunity to offer visitors an additional authentic West Clare experience – Miltown Malbay-style. To capture attention, they decided to produce a short, snappy video that would stand out from conventional promotional content.

Rather than relying on standard aerial shots and sweeping vistas, the team opted for a comedic narrative approach. They enlisted the talents of local amateur actor Michael Healy, who, alongside scriptwriter Ash Corristine and videographer Neil Hynes of HyneSight Video Productions, developed an entertaining concept centered around a grumpy local who fails to appreciate the beauty and vibrancy surrounding him.

The video humorously contrasts Michael’s complaints with stunning visuals of the town’s scenic landscapes, the sound of the ocean, lively music sessions, delicious local cuisine, and a wealth of activities, such as surfing, golfing, and peaceful nature walks. The goal? To make viewers realize that Miltown Malbay has exactly what Mr. Grumpy takes for granted – and what they should be experiencing for themselves.

"We wanted something that would truly resonate with people and leave a lasting impression," said Eileen Ryan, Treasurer of Miltown Malbay Development Company.

"Watching the creative process unfold was inspiring, and we couldn’t have chosen a better lead than Michael Healy. The team’s passion, creativity, and collaboration have produced something special. If I were seeing this video from abroad while planning my holidays, I’d certainly be tempted to visit Miltown Malbay."

The production process took several months as the team meticulously fine-tuned the script, tested different comedic elements, and refined the editing to ensure maximum impact.

"This was my first time producing a comedy, and it was an incredible learning experience," said Neil Hynes. "Chasing light for the perfect shots was a challenge, but the final product is something we’re all proud of."

The project would not have been possible without the generous support of Clare County Council, which provided funding through a grant.

"We are deeply grateful to the council for making this initiative a reality," said Eileen Ryan. "This funding allowed us to invest in a high-quality video that will serve as a long-term promotional tool for our community."

Beyond attracting tourists, the project has instilled a renewed sense of local pride.

"Creating this video reminded us of just how special our town is," Eileen continued. "The stunning walks, the world-class live music, the friendly atmosphere – we have the full package here in Miltown Malbay."

WATCH: Don't ... Visit Midtown Malbay

The video is now available online and will be widely shared across social media channels and tourism networks. The team hopes it will inspire travelers to take a detour from the well-trodden paths and discover the hidden gem that is Miltown Malbay.

* This article was originally published in 2025 and updated in June 2026.