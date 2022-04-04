Are you planning a trip to Ireland? No matter whether it's your first visit or not, make sure you get out of the capital and check some of these towns out!

Here are some of our favorite places to visit in Ireland:

Limerick

Limerick City has managed to outgrow its reputation as a somewhat dangerous place, and is well on the way to becoming one of our favorite places to visit in all of Ireland! Limerick is bustling with trendy shops and cafes and has a burgeoning music scene developing. There are a plethora of fantastic places to stay in Limerick, and visitors are consistently amazed by some of the beautiful Georgian architecture throughout the city.

Book your tour of Limerick City here

Killarney

Simply put, the town of Killarney and its surrounding areas offer up some of the most stunning views the island of Ireland has to offer. Killarney is one of the primary stops along the Ring of Kerry drive and is a great place to spend a night or two, or even just to catch a breath and take in some scenery along the way. Perched below the looming Carrauntoohil (Ireland's biggest mountain), Killarney is well worth a visit.

Book your tour of Killarney and the Ring of Kerry now

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Belfast

Anyone who's lucky enough to have visited Belfast knows how much of a special place it is. There are few other places in Ireland with as much history and strife scattered throughout their past. Thankfully, Belfast has emerged on the other side of the conflict that once plagued it as a modern, metropolitan city beaming with culture and pride. Whether you're interested in visiting the Titanic museum or seeing some of the incredible murals that don the city's walls, Belfast will have something for you.

Book your tour of Belfast here

Cork

The people's republic of Cork is Ireland's unofficial capital and is home to some true characters, to say the least. Cork is one of Ireland's cultural hubs and is full of music, art, and historical sites that will be of interest to anyone interested in exploring Ireland's heritage. Visitor's to Cork will surely schedule in a trip to the legendary Blarney Castle, as well as a visit to Cobh, a beautiful seaside town that will take your breath away.

Book your trip to Cork City here

Galway

We couldn't make this list without mentioning Galway! A beautiful seaside city, Galway is one of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations and is the perfect spot to visit if you're looking for a city getaway without the hustle and bustle of Dublin. Galway is one of the fastest-growing cities in the whole of Europe and is home to a brilliant university, so you can be sure there'll be a party on 7 nights of the week.

Click here to book your Galway adventure now

*Originally published in May 2019. Updated in April 2022.