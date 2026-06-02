An online study ranked the top "Father Ted" filming locations on the island of Ireland, including the famous parochial house and the fictional Craggy Island.

The study, commissioned by Betfair Casino in 2024, ranked the Cliffs of Moher as the best Father Ted filming location in Ireland. The cliffs feature in the episode "Tentacles of Doom", which hilariously follows the Vatican's plans to upgrade the Holy Stone of Clonrichert to a Class II relic.

The study, which ranked filming destinations based on Google reviews, TripAdvisor scores, and Instagram hashtags, ranked Inisheer in the Aran Islands as the second-best Father Ted filming location.

The island, the smallest of the three Aran Islands, serves as the fictional Craggy Island in the introduction to the popular sitcom.

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Lahinch Beach, which features in "A Christmassy Ted", placed third in the recent study, while the picturesque Clare town of Ennistymon, which doubles as the setting for the "My Lovely Horse" music video, placed fourth.

The village of Kilfenora, which featured in the hilarious season three episode "Speed 3", and the Doolin Ferry offices, which were used for John and Mary's shop in the show, are joint fifth in the ranking.

The famous parochial house, which is a real house in Lackareagh, County Clare, ranked eighth on the list, while Kilkelly Caravan Park in Fanore ranked ninth. The caravan park famously played host to season two opener "Hell", which saw Ted, Dougal, and Jack spend their summer vacation in an old caravan.

The Aillwee Caves, which double as "The Very Dark Caves" in Father Ted, ranked joint-tenth in the new study, while Dunnes Stores in Ennis also featured on the list.

The store is best known for a hilarious scene in which Ted attempted to lead a group of priests out of a women's lingerie section without being seen.

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* Originally published in 2024 and updated in June 2026.