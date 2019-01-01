Irish Placenames in America
How many places named Belfast are there in the US?
The Irish railroad workers who made Erin, Tennessee home
How an Irish priest transported his parish from County Wexford to Wexford, Iowa
The surprising Irish origins of Baltimore, Maryland
Brooklyn’s forgotten Irishtown and the whiskey wars it waged
How did Hollywood get its name? It all started in Ireland
“A Touch O’ Ireland” in Sligo, Pennsylvania
The Irish war hero and pioneer who founded Ireland, Indiana
The spooky Irish ghost town of Bantry, North Dakota
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