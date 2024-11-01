Irish names
Discover the rich history and hidden meanings behind Irish names, from ancient Gaelic roots to today's most popular choices. Explore how these timeless names have evolved while staying deeply connected to Ireland's culture and heritage.
Mum backs decision to give daughter this ‘hard-to-pronounce’ Irish name
How to pronounce Caoilfhinn, the name of the new Rose of Tralee
How nine Irish surnames traveled from ancient clans to modern America
The most popular Irish boys’ name 50 years ago is a name we forgot was Irish
Behind the name: Róisín, the perfect choice for your "little rose"
The most popular boy and girl names in Ireland 1978
This Irish baby name was EVERYWHERE in the 2000s, could it be due a comeback?
Two surprising Irish baby names are expected to "explode" in 2027
Unique Irish spin on this classic baby name is on the rise in Ireland
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k