Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh was crowned the 2026 Rose of Tralee this week, and with her win came a wave of curiosity from Irish Americans and other diaspora readers about her striking first name. If you have been stumbling over it since Tuesday night's broadcast, you are far from alone.

Caoilfhinn is pronounced KEE-lin, roughly rhyming with the English name "Keelin." Some Irish speakers add a softer trailing sound, closer to KEE-lin-yuh, depending on regional accent and dialect. The "fh" in Irish is silent, which trips up many English speakers who expect it to be pronounced as it looks. Once you drop the "fh" sound entirely, the name becomes far more manageable.

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The name carries a lovely meaning rooted in the Irish language. It combines "caol," meaning slender or narrow, with "fionn," meaning fair or white. Put together, Caoilfhinn translates loosely to "slender and fair," a description that has made it a popular choice for parents in Ireland for generations, even as the name remains relatively rare outside the country.

There are several spelling variations of the name, which can add to the pronunciation confusion. Caoilfhionn is the more traditional spelling, while Caoilfhinn, used by the new Rose of Tralee, is a common alternative. Other related forms include Caoilainn, Caolinn, Keelin, Keelyn, and Kaelin, all of which trace back to the same Old Irish roots. Some of these anglicized spellings have become popular among Irish American families looking for a version that is easier for non-Irish speakers to read at a glance.

The name has deep historical roots in Ireland, going back to at least the sixth century. It is linked to several early Irish saints, including Saint Caoilfhionn, whose feast day falls on February 3. Names built from "caol" and "fionn" were common in early Irish hagiography and mythology, often used to describe women noted for their grace or beauty, and these names have persisted in Irish-speaking communities ever since.

Caoilfhinn is not the only notable bearer of the name. The Irish actress Caoilfhionn Dunne has built a career on stage and screen since the 1980s. Human rights lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher has represented high-profile international clients. English singer-songwriter Caoilfhionn Rose has released acclaimed indie folk music. And the late RTE journalist and newsreader Keelin Shanley was born Caoilfhionn Shanley-Ferguson, having anglicized her name for broadcast work.

As for the newest Caoilfhinn to capture Ireland's attention, the 25-year-old from Mullingar won over judges and viewers alike with her openness about living with alopecia since she was 15. She showed off her wig collection on stage before revealing her bald head to a standing ovation, and she has since founded a support group called The Hair Loss Haven. Speaking after her win, an emotional Caoilfhinn told co-host Kathryn Thomas, "I don't think this is real. I am so overwhelmed."