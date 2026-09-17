How often do you come by an Irish name that fits the season perfectly, in such a cute way?

We think that the meaning ‘hazelnut’ is just so lovely for a baby girl born during the cosy time when squirrels are gathering up their sustenance for the cold months.

This autumnal Irish girls’ name is very unique, though, because it actually has more than one meaning, with some experts considering its meaning ‘shining light’ or ‘torch’ – which are also quite suitable meanings for the darker times of year!

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The Irish girls’ name in question is Eibhlín. Generally pronounced ev-leen (but with some regional variations), it is an ancient and traditional Irish name for girls, though it is rarely heard these days. In 2025, only six baby girls were given the name, with it ranking 544th on Ireland's Central Statistics Office's (CSO's) list.

The ‘hazelnut’ meaning comes from its association with the name Evelyn, which is commonly accepted as the anglicised form. Interestingly, the meaning behind the name Evelyn is quite ambiguous, though many name experts think it could stem from the French name Aveline, which has Germanic roots, and means, you got it, ‘hazelnut’.

It gets complicated when you dig further, though. If it is Germanic, it could mean ‘desired’ from the word ‘avi’ or little bird from the word ‘avis’.

In areas of Munster, Eibhlín is often pronounced eye-leen, and indeed the commonly heard name Eileen in Ireland is considered its anglicised form. Eileen is often thought to mean radiant or beautiful, given its association with the Latin name Helen (even though the direct Irish equivalent for the name Helen is actually Léan, pronounced lane.

Phew!

Many ancient names have ambiguous meanings, so we guess you can take your pick. But we think if our little Eibhlín were born during the autumn months, we’d pick ‘hazelnut’. What a cute little symbol for your autumn girl.

*This article was originally published on RollerCoaster.ie.