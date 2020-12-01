Irish Heritage Tree
Honor or celebrate your loved ones with an Irish Heritage Tree. Planted in Ireland, bringing joy to family and friends across the world.
Ireland's native Hazel Tree, rooted in history and mythology
Is this Witch’s Yew Ireland’s most haunted tree?
This Christmas as you decorate your tree consider planting your Irish roots in Ireland
Plant a tree in Ireland for Thanksgiving and give thanks to your heritage
Celebrate Ireland's oldest trees with Irish Heritage Tree
Plant an Irish Heritage Tree for your beloved pet on the Feast Day of St. Francis
The Crab Apple Tree: one of Ireland's oldest native Celtic trees
Celebrate Grandparents Day by honoring them with a heritage tree planted in Ireland
It's National Heritage Week - you can celebrate by planting a tree in Ireland
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