Celebrate Ireland's National Heritage Week by planting a tree on a rural farm in the heart of West Cork.

Heritage Week takes place between 12- 20 August 2023 and the theme is "Living Heritage", celebrating the practices, skills, and knowledge that have been passed down from one generation to the next.

The Irish Heritage Tree, founded by IrishCentral, is a program supported by the Tree Council of Ireland that lets you plant your own native tree in Ireland and dedicate it to your heritage or someone special in your life.

Join us for National Heritage Week 2023 celebrating Ireland's heritage from 12th - 20th August 2023. This year you can take part by hosting an event, creating a project or simply attending a National Heritage Week event. Visit https://t.co/Aqzuz4nPJm for more pic.twitter.com/tcl0NbwbRi — National Heritage Week (@HeritageWeek) April 4, 2023

With the Irish Heritage Tree program, your tree will be planted in our rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork which is owned by Tim Daly.

His farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority, and is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty.

We're proud to say that as of last year, our original forest in Co Tipperary has now planted 3,500 native trees. The area has ties to St. Patrick, with legend claiming that Ireland's patron saint lost his tooth in the nearby River Fadaghta, which flows through the forest.

Native trees can take decades to mature once planted, yet as each year passes their roots secure firmly in the soil, a symbol of your everlasting connection to Ireland.