This is a perfect Christmas gift for those who wish to share that common Irish bond with a loved one.

The Christmas tree is synonymous with the holiday season a symbol of rebirth and the triumph of life over death during the winter months. This Christmas why not celebrate your Irish ancestors or love of Ireland with another kind of tree, an Irish Heritage Tree, with IrishCentral.

The Irish Heritage Tree program is the ideal way to honor your family, friends, and Irish ancestry while joining IrishCentral in our commitment to keep Ireland green and growing.

Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $59.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99.

IrishCentral and The Tree Council of Ireland have secured a location in Bansha, County Tipperary where the Irish Heritage Trees will be planted. Just a stone's throw from the famous Rock of Cashel, this is a site steeped in history and Celtic mysticism. Trees will be planted next to streams running from the Fadagtha river, a famous local waterway with ties to Saint Patrick.

The Irish Heritage Tree program promises to commemorate the spirit of a loved one, blessed occasion, family name, or proud organization. It is the ideal Christmas present, unique and personal, bursting alive in Irish soil, promising to bring smiles and tears, touching Irish hearts worldwide. Throughout the year, an Irish Heritage Tree is an ideal gift for weddings and anniversaries, birthdays and graduations, newborns, christenings, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. Family groves are also available at special discounted rates.

Liam Neeson, last week, announced that he would be the first to plant a grove of trees in his departed loved one's names. The Neeson Grove will be planted in early 2021. The trees in the grove will be planted in honor of his late wife, Natasha, his parents Katherine and Bernard, and his nephew, Ronan, who died tragically young.

The Irish Heritage Tree is a gift that will continue to bring such joy, knowing from this day on, Ireland's greenery is part of your legacy.

The final Irish Heritage Tree for Christmas must be purchased before Dec 15, 2020.

For more information visit www.irishheritagetree.com.