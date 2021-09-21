Remember and honor a treasured family pet with an Irish Heritage Tree this Feast Day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals.

One of the most cherished relationships we have is with our pets, and our endearing memories of those who have passed were also members of our family in the truest sense of the word.

In remembrance of the October 4th Feast Day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, we invite you to plant an Irish Heritage Tree in the name of your beloved animal in remembrance of the loyalty they showed you and the love they gave you.

St. Francis of Assisi was canonized in 1228 and was the designated patron saint of Italy and later of animals and the natural environment. It soon became customary for churches to hold ceremonies blessing animals on his Feast Day.

St. Francis said, “All things of creation are children of the Father and thus brothers of man. If you have men who will exclude any of God’s creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men."

Each of us knows that special bond we share with our pet, be it that playfulness that keeps us young or the trusting face that forgives everything.

We never want to forget the joy they brought into our hearts and what better way to honor your own favorite friend from God’s fold than with a living symbol of nature.

The Irish Heritage Tree will be there to offer shade and comfort to the leashed and tamed and the wandering wild and you with your tree purchase will make that greenery possible for the animals of Ireland.

IrishCentral’s Irish Heritage Tree Program is designed to commemorate our loved ones and on St. Francis day we thank our beloved pets and the happiness they provided us.

Our trees are planted in a forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary, a rolling bed of pastureland that has been settled since prehistoric times and was the center of power for the early kings of Munster.

Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. We hope that one day soon certificate holders will be able to visit their tree.