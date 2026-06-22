As he faces his first primary election in 19 years on Tuesday, June 23, Irish American Democrats are being urged to stand with him once again in recognition of his leadership, his support for the MacBride Principles, and his investment in jobs and stability in Northern Ireland. IrishCentral officially endorses Tom DiNapoli as New York State Comptroller.

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has been an exceptional friend of the Northern Irish Peace Process since he took office in 2009.

His standout leadership was evidenced by his unwavering support for the MacBride Principles on Fair Employment, which require all American companies in Northern Ireland to employ solely on merit, breaking with a past in which discrimination against the Catholic community in the workplace was widespread.

Additionally, his groundbreaking decision to allocate $111m from the New York State Common Retirement Fund for investments in companies in the North of Ireland has helped create the jobs that are the foundation of a successful peace.

Comptroller DiNapoli took this principled and forward-looking step at the direct request of former enemies-turned-partners for peace, Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley.

Through these investments, he strengthened the North’s economy while delivering solid returns for New York State’s public-sector retirees.

He faces his first primary election in 19 years this coming Tuesday 23 June, we urge Irish American Democrats in the State to give him their support in the primary and again in the statewide election in November.