Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother Jackie Kennedy.

Born in June 1888, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg was the first granddaughter of the late Irish America US president John F. Kennedy. The daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg works as an actress and lives in Los Angeles.

Rose has two younger siblings, a sister Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg and brother John Bouvier Kennedy "Jack" Schlossberg.

Her mother, Caroline Kennedy is Roman Catholic of Irish, French, Scottish, and English descent, while her father comes from an Orthodox Jewish family of Ukrainian descent. She was raised in her mother's religion, but also observes Jewish traditions, holidays, and holy days.

In 1999, Schlossberg's uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash, which negatively affected her health.

From 2006, Rose attended Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she earned a bachelor's degree in English studies, attended film courses, She also became interested in fashion. She graduated in 2010.

A year later she went back to school at New York University where she earned a Master of Professional Studies.

During the United States presidential election, 2008, Schlossberg donated to Barack Obama's presidential campaign. She also volunteered for Democrat Alan Khazei's campaign for the United States Senate, in the 2010 special election in Massachusetts.

An aspiring actress and filmmaker, Rose was one of the creators of the web series End Time Girls Club, from Above Average Productions, which is part of Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video.

In 2016, Rose told Mashable, "It came up as a response to seeing the way that New York responded to Hurricane Sandy, and how people were grossly underprepared - specifically, girls in damsel in distress mode.

"I thought it would be interesting to create this world where girls have to be survivalists without compromising their cute factor."

In 2017, Rose appeared alongside her family in a video paying tribute to John F. Kennedy released for the president's 100th birthday.

As part of the video, she said "I'm inspired by [his] sense of equality, his courage in naming the injustices in American society, and his call for action."

Rose is currently living and working in LA, where she co-wrote Time: The Kalief Browder Story, for Spike TV.

