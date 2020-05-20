John F. Kennedy, Jr was born on November 25, 1960, just a few weeks after his father John F. Kennedy beat incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon in the race for the White House.

His father's presidency, tragically short, ended when JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, just a few days short of his son's third birthday.

JFK, Jr grew up in the American spotlight and went on to become a lawyer, journalist, and magazine publisher. His life, however, was also tragically cut short when the small plane he was piloting off the coast of Martha' Vineyard crashed in June 1999. JFK, Jr was only 38 years old.

Below, a look at some interesting facts about John F. Kennedy, Jr.

JFK, Jr's favorite Irish song

His favorite Irish song “Carrickfergus” was played at his funeral. While in college, Kennedy, Jr often entertained roommates with his Irish songs repertory.

JFK, Jr's Trump prediction

He once predicted Donald Trump would run for president. At a conference held in Mar a Lago which Trump attended, Kennedy was asked if he had any presidential ambitions.

“I think you should be asking those questions of Donald,” Kennedy, Jr said. “He’d clearly have the most extravagant winter White House.”

JFK, Jr's first trip to Ireland

On his first visit to Ireland as a child, JFK, Jr went into a candy store in Co Waterford and when asked which candy he wanted, he replied: “I want them all.”

Did JFK, Jr have plans for The White House?

The Kennedys’ former assistant, Kathy McKeon, says if John F. Kennedy, Jr hadn’t died in 1999, he’d be running in 2020.

“If her brother wasn’t gone, he’d probably be running for president,’’ McKeon, who helped raise JFK Jr. and Caroline Kennedy, told Avenue Magazine.

A small miracle in a tragic death

One of Kennedy, Jr's flying instructors offered to accompany JFK, Jr because of weather conditions on what became his final flight. Kennedy politely turned him down.

* Originally published in Jan 2019.