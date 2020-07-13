Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Moran - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Moran.

Irish derivation or Moran:

Mórán

Name meaning of Moran:

"Descendant of the big one."

Counties associated with the name Moran:

Mayo.

Coat of arms motto for Moran:

“Lucent in tenebris” (meaning "they shine in darkness")

Interesting facts about the Irish family Moran:

- Denis Moran is the first recorded Moran to settle in America when he came to what would later become South Carolina in 1672.

Some famous Morans:

- Dylan Moran (1971-, Irish comedian, actor, writer)

- Charles Francis "Frank" Moran (1887-1967, American actor and boxer)

- Jackie Moran (1923-1990, American Actor)

- Bugs Moran (1891–1957, Chicago Prohibition-era gangster)

- Caitlin Moran (1975-, Journalist and novelist)

Looking for more on your Irish surname? Visit our Irish clans and surnames page here.