Irish language names for boys are the perfect way to honor your Irish roots!

There's no shortage of beautiful Irish language names for baby boys - here are just 50 of them!

50 Irish Boys Names

1. Conor

Usually translated as “lover of hounds.” It can also mean “high desire,” as derived from the Irish word “coachuhhar.” Conchobhar MacNessa was the king of Ulster; according to the legend, he was born on the same day as Christ.

2. Sean

Sean is the Irish cognate of the name John, and means “God is gracious.” It can also mean “wise, old.”

3. Oisin (uh-sheen or o-sheen)

Meaning “little deer.” In Irish mythology, Oisin was a poet-hero, son of legendary warrior Fionn MacCool and the goddess Sive. His mother was turned into a deer by the Dark Druid, and she raised him in the forest for seven years; when his father found him while hunting, he recognized the boy as his own son and gave him the name “little deer.”

4. Patrick

Patrick is the Anglicized form of the Irish name Padraig, from the latin Patricius which means “nobly born.” The patron Saint of Ireland.

5. Cian (kee-an)

This name means “ancient,” or “enduring.” In the Irish legend, Cian Mac Mael Muad was the son-in-law of Brian Boru, both of whom were killed in the Battle of Clontarf.

6. Liam

Liam means a strong-willed warrior and protector. It is the short form of the Irish name Uilliam, which comes from the Frankish Willahelm. It is also the Irish cognate of the name William.

7. Darragh (darra)

Some translate Darragh into “fruitful” or “fertile,” and some translate the name into “dark oak” or “oak tree.” According to the Irish legend, Daire Mac Fiachna owned the Brown Bull of Cooley, and his refusal to sell it to Queen Maebh was part of the cause for the fight between Ulster and Connacht.

8. Cillian (kill-ee-an)

This name has several known meanings, including “war,” “strife,” and “bright-headed.” The word cille also means “associated with the church,” so the name is often associated with the word “church” or “monastery.”

9. Fionn (finn, fee-in or fyon)

Meaning “fair-headed,” “white” or “clear.” Other translations include “small blonde soldier” and “handsome.” Fionn MacCool was a central character in Irish folklore and mythology - he was the leader of the warrior band “The Fianna.” Known for being brave, handsome, wise, and generous.

10. Finn

Finn is the Anglicized version of Fionn. Meaning fair, blonde, or “small blonde soldier.”

11. Rian (ree-an)

This name means “little king” or “kingly.” Diminutive of the Irish word for “king,” which is “rí.”

12. Eoin (owen)

This name means “young.”

13. Oscar

Meaning “deer lover” or “friend of deer” as derived from the Gaelic “os” (deer) and “cara” (friend). In Irish mythology, Oscar was the son of the poet Oisin, and the grandson of the hero Finn MacCool.

14. Callum

The Gaelic form of the Latin “columba,” which means “dove.” It can also be translated as “the servant or disciple of Columba.”

15. Aidan

The Anglicized form of Gaelic “Aodhan,” which means “little fiery one.”

16. Tadhg (tige)

This name means “poet” or “bard” in Irish. It was the name of an 11th century King of Connacht.

17. Cathal (ka-hal)

Meaning “strong in battle.” Derived from Gaelic “cath” (battle) and "val" (rule). It was the name of a 7th century Irish saint.

18. Shane

“Gift from God.” Anglicized form of Sean.

19. Senan (sennin)

This name means “little wise person,” “old” or “ancient.” Derived from Sean with a diminutive suffix.

20. Ronan

This is a very old name meaning “little seal,” derived from the diminutive form of “ron” (seal). There were twelve saints named Ronan as well as an ancient king of Leinster.

21. Eoghan (owen)

“Born of the yew tree.” Often associated with the Greek name “Eugenes.”

22. Rory

Meaning “red” or “rust-colored.” Borne by Rory O’Connor, the last high king of Ireland, who reigned from 1166-1170.

23. Cormac

This name means “son of defilement,” from Gaelic “corb” (defilement) and “mac” (son). This was the name of a 3rd-century king of Ireland. Some think it means “charioteer.”

24. Odhran (orin)

Means “little pale green one,” derived from the Irish “odhra” (pale green, sallow), plus a diminutive suffix.

25. Ciaran (kee-ran)

Meaning “little dark one.” Diminutive of Gaelic word “ciar,” which means black.

26. Dara

This name comes from "daire" and means “fruitful” or “fertile.” In the Irish legend, Daire Mac Fiachna, who owned the Brown Bull of Cooley, refused to sell the bull to Queen Maebh, which was thought to be the reason for the fight between Ulster and Connacht.

27. Shay

In Irish, Shay means hawk or hawk-like and noble.

28. Donnacha (done-acka)

This name means "brown-haired warrior." Derived from the Gaelic “donn” (brown) and “cath” (battle). Brian Boru’s son Donncha was a High King of Ireland until his death in 1064.

29. Killian

Derived from Gaelic “cille” and means “associated with the church.” Borne by several Irish saints.

30. Niall (nye-al or niel)

This name can either mean “champion, passionate, or vehement” from the Gaelic "niadh," or “cloud” from the Gaelic word "neall." Niall of the Nine Hostages was a 4th-century king of Tara.

31. Ruairi (rory)

This name means “red-haired king,” from “ruadh” meaning red, as in the red-colored hair of foxes.

32. Brian

This name means high, noble, and strong. From Gaelic ‘brigh.’ The name has been incredibly widespread in Ireland, in honor of Brian Boru, High King of Ireland.

33. Oran

This name means white, light, or pale. Some believe it to mean sallow, pale green, or “little pale green one.”

34. Darren

Likely derives from the Gaelic name Darragh, meaning ‘little oak.’ The oak tree is a powerful symbol to the Celts, representing nobility, strength, vitality, and wisdom.

35. Brandon

This name derives from the Irish “Bréanainn” which comes from the word “brenhin” meaning prince.

36. Craig

This popular name comes from the Gaelic word “carraig” which means rock or crag.

37. Colm (collum)

This is the Gaelic variation of the Latin “columba” meaning dove.

38. Padraig (paw-drig, Patrick)

Gaelic form of the Latin “Patricius” meaning “nobly born.” Patron Saint of Ireland.

39. Donal

“Ruler of the world” is the implied definition of this name, from “domhan” (world) and “all” (mighty).

40. Diarmuid (deer-mid)

This name means “without enemy.” It has been the name of kings, heroes, and saints. In Irish legend, Diarmuid was the lover of Grainne, and the most beloved member of the warrior band the Fianna. “Dermot” is the Anglicized version.

41. Lorcan

This name can mean either “silent” or “fierce.” Lorcan was the name of Brian Boru’s grandfather as well as two kings of Leinster. It was likely used as the nickname for a “brave warrior.”

42. Barry

Meaning “fair-haired,” this name is associated with Saint Finbar, the patron saint of Cork.

43. Collin

This name means cub or puppy from the Gaelic word “cailean.” It can also be used as a diminutive of the name Nicholas, which means victor or victorious people.

44. Brendan

At least 17 saints bear the name Brendan, but perhaps the most famous would be Saint Brendan the Navigator. One of the rumors about the Navigator is that he was the first European to set foot on American soil, a thousand years before Columbus. Anglicized form of the Irish Breandan, meaning prince.

45. Conan

From the word “con” meaning hound or wolf. Some say the meaning can also be “swift-footed warrior.” With the suffix “-an,” it means “little warrior.” According to Irish legend, Conan Maol (‘Bald Conan’) was part of the Fianna warrior band.

46. Caolan (keelin)

This name means "slender" from the Gaelic word "caol."

47. Aodhan (aidan)

As a diminutive form of “Aod” which means fire, this name implies the meaning "born of fire" or "fiery." Popularized by Saint Aidan of Iona.

48. Tiernan

This name means “little lord.” Tiernan O’Rourke was a 12th C. Irish king.

49. Daithi (da-hee)

This is an old Irish name that means “swiftness” or “nimbleness.” Daithi, the last Pagan king of Ireland who ruled from 405-426 AD, had 24 dons.

50. Fergal

This name comes from Fearghal, and means brave, courageous and valorous.

What's your favorite Irish name for boys? Let us know in the comments, below!

* Originally published on Aug 13, 2020.