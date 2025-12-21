When the golden-haired Niamh appeared on horseback before Fionn Mac Cumhaill's warrior band, she had come for one man alone, and Oisín followed her to a realm that knew neither sorrow nor old age. What felt to him like a few happy years was three centuries in Ireland, and the moment his foot touched home soil, every one of those years caught up with him at once.

Once upon a time, many years ago, there lived a great warrior named Oisín, son of legendary Fionn Mac Cumhaill, or Finn MacCool in its English form. MacCool was the leader of Fianna – a group of great protectors who guarded the High King of Ireland –, and each day Oisín and Fianna explored the beautiful green hills of Ireland as they hunted the land.

One day, Oisín and Fianna saw a beautiful white horse in the distance, and on its back was the most beautiful young woman they had ever seen. Her hair was the color of the sun and fell to her waist, and she wore a dress of palest blue studded with stars. A golden light surrounded her.

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As the beautiful woman and her horse drew nearer, all men stopped in their tracks, waiting to hear what she had to say. “My name is Niamh,” said the golden-haired maiden, “my father is King of the mystical land of Tír Na nÓg, a land that knows no sorrow and where nobody ever ages. I have heard wonderful things about a great warrior named Oisín, and I have come to take him with me back to the Land of Eternal Youth.”

Oisín immediately fell in love with Niamh, and although he was sad to be leaving his father and the Fianna, he agreed to ride with Niamh to Tír na nÓg, promising Finn Mac Cumhaill that he would return to Ireland to see him again soon.

The fine white horse galloped across silver seas into the magical land of Tír Na nÓg. As Niamh had promised, this was a land where nobody knew of sadness, and where nobody ever aged; everyone there lived forever.

Together, Niamh and Oisín spent many happy times together, although there was a small part of Oisín’s heart that was lonely. He missed his homeland, Ireland, and longed to see his father and Fianna again.

Oisín begged Niamh to let him return to Ireland, but she was reluctant. Although Oisín thought that only a few years had passed, it had been 300 years back in Ireland, since time slowed down in the land of Tír Na nÓg.

Eventually, Niamh saw how much Oisín missed his family. She agreed to let him return to Ireland to see them again. “Take my magical white horse,” she told him. “Do not get off this horse, and do not let your feet touch the ground, or else you will never be able to return to Tír Na nÓg again.”

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Oisín set off across the seas on Niamh’s white horse and arrived in Ireland. When he got there, he could see that things had changed. The Fianna no longer hunted green hills, and the grand castle that once housed his family was crumbling and covered in ivy.

As he searched for someone familiar in the green hills, Oisín came across some old men who were struggling to move a huge rock. He leaned down from his horse to help them, but in doing so, he lost his balance and fell from the horse. The moment Oisín touched Irish soil, he immediately aged 300 years for the time he had missed in Ireland.

An old, frail man, he asked the men he had stopped to help about his father Finn MacCool, and they told him that Finn had died many years before. Broken-hearted and many hundreds of years old, Oisín died soon after, but not before he shared legends and stories of Fianna, his father, great Finn MacCool, and the magical land of eternal youth that is Tír Na nÓg. And even today in Ireland, these legends live on.

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* Originally published in 2013 and updated in 2026.