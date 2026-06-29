Some Irish names have been steadily gaining popularity internationally for a while now, while others are only being discovered by parents outside of Ireland.

Two Irish baby names are expected to reach most popular lists in 2027

If you are currently pregnant and due in the new year, you might have started to think about baby names already, and are wondering what names are going to become popular in 2027.

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Well, it seems the jury is in already – at least according to some experts. And according to baby name consultant Heidi Prunkl, who posts on Instagram under the handle Baby Name Sunday, not one, but two Irish baby names are expected to make the most popular lists in the new year.

And to be fair, the two names Prunkl predicts parents will love are some of our finest ones.

The monikers in question?

2 Irish baby names are expected to reach the most popular lists in 2027

Maeve and Cillian.

The inclusion of those names on her list surprised us, given that Maeve and Cillian are both names that are doing pretty well in the charts already! In fact, one teacher has advised parents against choosing Maeve for their daughter, including it in her list of names that seem unique but are actually pretty popular.

As for Cillian, the actor Cillian Murphy helped lift the name to new heights internationally, particularly after his Oscar win for Oppenheimer in 2024.

As well as these two classic Irish baby names, the Canada-based baby name consultant predicts that parents are going to be going wild for some really sweet monikers next year.

Here is her list of the top 2027 baby names for girls:

Junie

Ottilie

Veda

Sunny

Elowen

Lainey

Esme

Pepper

Cecilia

Sloan

Alma

Maeve

Ivy

Tatum

Winnie

Bea

She also reckons parents will love these ones for boys:

Rhodes

Stellan

Wells

Ridge

Knox

Ryder

Bowen

Cillian

Felix

Edwin

Wren

Stanley

Leander

Kobe

Cash

Louie

What do you think?

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* This article was originally published on Rollercoaster.ie.