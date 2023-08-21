Locals in the Wexford town of New Ross were in a state of mourning the day after former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in November 1963, according to archive footage from British Pathé.

Kennedy was assassinated while driving through Dallas on November 22, 1963, just five months after visiting his ancestral homeland in New Ross, County Wexford.

The archive footage captures locals in New Ross as they react to the news of Kennedy's death on November 23, 1963.

Three women can be seen reading the Irish Independent bearing the headline "President Kennedy Assassinated - Shot While Driving", while the flags of the Royal Hotel in the town are at half-mast as a mark of respect for Kennedy. A separate headline notes that Kennedy's death has caused "Shock to the Irish Nation".

The footage also captures local children walking up the steps that Kennedy's great-grandfather used to walk on his way to school before emigrating to the United States in the 1800s.

Kennedy became the first sitting US President to visit Ireland when he traveled to the Emerald Isle in June 1963.

He spent four days in Ireland, visiting Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick in addition to his ancestral home in New Ross.

As the first Roman Catholic President of the US and a proud Irish-American, Kennedy was jubilantly received by the Irish people, particularly in New Ross.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

On his last night in Ireland, Kennedy was the guest of President de Valera and his wife Sinéad. Sinéad de Valera was an accomplished Irish writer, folklorist, and poet.

During the evening she recited a poem of exile for the young president who was so impressed that he wrote it down on his place card.

Over breakfast the next day, JFK memorized the poem and recited it in his last speech at Shannon as he departed.