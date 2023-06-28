Joe Coulter, a 2023-2024 Fulbright Scholar and Queen's University Belfast alumnus, has written the poem "The Picture Was Always There" to mark 60 years of President John F. Kennedy's visit to Ireland.

Coulter shared his emotive poem with IrishCentral as Ireland and America remember Kennedy's 1963 Irish visit, the first-ever by a sitting US President.

President Kennedy visited Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, and his ancestral home of Co Wexford between June 26 and June 29, 1963, later calling the experience "the best four days of my life."

As evidenced in Coulter's newly-written poem, the impact of Kennedy's visit has spanned generations and continues to impact today.

June 28, 1963: President John F. Kennedy greets a group of nurses through an open window of a building in Cork, Ireland. (Public Domain / Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)
2Gallery

June 28, 1963: President John F. Kennedy greets a group of nurses through an open window of a building in Cork, Ireland. (Public Domain / Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

"The Picture Was Always There" by Joe Coulter

On a Wednesday night 

In early summer, 

The front door open 

Of a little white house 

Nestled at the top of a hill; 

A new born, 

Gently resting in a cot, 

My father, six weeks old, 

His eyes closed. 

As the clock ticked past eight, 

In Dublin, 

The colossal Air Force One 

Touched down; 

6000 miles, 

115 years, 

Three generations, 

Jack was home.


The next morning 

Air thick and warm, 

From the garden, 

My grandmother 

Picked blackcurrants for her jam, 

Sets the table, 

Tea, sugar and cake. 

On the distant radio 

She hears; 

In Wexford, 

Jack and his kinfolk 

Share the same.


The onward journey 

Beyond his home place, 

One hundred thousand welcomes, 

Bestowed keys to Irish cities, 

Ancient traditions, 

Honoured his name, 

His lineage avowed. 

The motorcade traverses Dublin streets,

A newspaper picture 

From this time and place; 

An image iconic and frozen, 

Cut out and framed 

On my grandmother's wall, 

The enduring memory 

Deified over the mantle, 

A history never to be repeated. 


She too had a history, 

Preserved in memory by faded pictures,

Sixty years from those June days, 

My father’s face now etched from a life lived;

Tempus fugit 

And the picture was always there. 


In Virginia the eternal flame burns bright,

The glow lights the coast 

Of Massachusetts, 

Crossing the Atlantic 

To front rooms, 

Where we light our own fires 

With ‘the warmest memories of you.’

Above the mantle, 

The picture rests there still; 

As it was, is and will be 

Always.

*Joe Coulter is an alumnus of Queen’s University Belfast and a 2023-2024 Fulbright Ireland-USA TechImpact Scholar. He is an advocate for the arts and the founder of the 691 Initiative, an organization dedicated to inspiring individuals to fulfill their creative potential.

Related: Irish American, The Kennedys