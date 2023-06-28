Joe Coulter, a 2023-2024 Fulbright Scholar and Queen's University Belfast alumnus, has written the poem "The Picture Was Always There" to mark 60 years of President John F. Kennedy's visit to Ireland.

Coulter shared his emotive poem with IrishCentral as Ireland and America remember Kennedy's 1963 Irish visit, the first-ever by a sitting US President.

President Kennedy visited Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, and his ancestral home of Co Wexford between June 26 and June 29, 1963, later calling the experience "the best four days of my life."

As evidenced in Coulter's newly-written poem, the impact of Kennedy's visit has spanned generations and continues to impact today.

"The Picture Was Always There" by Joe Coulter

On a Wednesday night In early summer, The front door open Of a little white house Nestled at the top of a hill; A new born, Gently resting in a cot, My father, six weeks old, His eyes closed. As the clock ticked past eight, In Dublin, The colossal Air Force One Touched down; 6000 miles, 115 years, Three generations, Jack was home.

The next morning Air thick and warm, From the garden, My grandmother Picked blackcurrants for her jam, Sets the table, Tea, sugar and cake. On the distant radio She hears; In Wexford, Jack and his kinfolk Share the same.

The onward journey Beyond his home place, One hundred thousand welcomes, Bestowed keys to Irish cities, Ancient traditions, Honoured his name, His lineage avowed. The motorcade traverses Dublin streets, A newspaper picture From this time and place; An image iconic and frozen, Cut out and framed On my grandmother's wall, The enduring memory Deified over the mantle, A history never to be repeated.

She too had a history, Preserved in memory by faded pictures, Sixty years from those June days, My father’s face now etched from a life lived; Tempus fugit And the picture was always there.

In Virginia the eternal flame burns bright, The glow lights the coast Of Massachusetts, Crossing the Atlantic To front rooms, Where we light our own fires With ‘the warmest memories of you.’ Above the mantle, The picture rests there still; As it was, is and will be Always.

*Joe Coulter is an alumnus of Queen’s University Belfast and a 2023-2024 Fulbright Ireland-USA TechImpact Scholar. He is an advocate for the arts and the founder of the 691 Initiative, an organization dedicated to inspiring individuals to fulfill their creative potential.