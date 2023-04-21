With the news that RFK Jr. has officially launched his campaign to run in the 2024 US election, we take a look at the history the Kennedy clan has with the presidency.

The Kennedy family is one of the most prominent and influential political dynasties in American history. The family has produced several notable politicians, including three who have run for the office of the President of the United States. In this article, we'll take a look at the Kennedy family's presidential candidates and also explore the life and career of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who hopes to become the Democrats' candidate for the 2024 election.

John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy was the first member of the Kennedy family to run for president. He was elected in 1960 and served until his assassination in 1963. During his presidency, he established the Peace Corps, signed the Civil Rights Act into law, and famously steered the country through the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Robert F. Kennedy

Following his brother's assassination, Robert F. Kennedy, also known as Bobby Kennedy, emerged as a leading figure in the Democratic Party. He served as Attorney General under President Kennedy and later as a Senator from New York. In 1968, he announced his candidacy for president, running on a platform of social justice and civil rights.

Tragically, Kennedy was assassinated in June 1968, just months after he announced his candidacy. His untimely death shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on American politics.

Ted Kennedy

Edward "Ted" Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy brothers, also ran for president in 1980. He faced off against incumbent President Jimmy Carter in the Democratic primary but ultimately lost the nomination. Kennedy continued to serve as a Senator from Massachusetts until his death in 2009.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On April 19, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, officially launched his campaign to run for President of the United States. RFK Jr. in recent years has been in the limelight as a prominent activist against the COVID vaccine during the global pandemic.

Kennedy has also been an outspoken critic of vaccine safety. He has promoted conspiracy theories linking vaccines to autism, despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary.

During his speech to announce his campaign, he told the crowds that the government and media "lie to us" and shis presidency would spell the end of the "corrupt merger of state and corporate power".

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of Bobby Kennedy, has been involved in politics and activism for many years. He is an environmental lawyer and has served as a professor of environmental law at Pace University.

Kennedy has also been a vocal advocate for renewable energy and sustainable practices. He has served as chairman of the board for the Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization that works to protect and preserve water resources around the world.

Despite his controversial views on vaccines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has remained a prominent figure in American politics and activism. He continues to speak out on issues related to environmental protection and social justice.