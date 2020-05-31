The Grosse Île quarantine station now holds a memorial to the Irish (or les Irlandais in French). What is the story and history of the Irish who traveled through here to escape the Potato Famine?

Editor's note: Grosse Île, in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in Quebec, Canada, acted as a quarantine station for Irish people fleeing the Great Hunger between 1845 and 1849. It is believed that over 3,000 Irish people died on the island and over 5,000 are buried in the cemetery there. On May 31, 1847, forty ships lay off Grosse Île with 12,500 passengers packed as human ballast. Here Aliah O'Neill writes about the Irish, “The ghosts of Grosse Île.”

When the authorities in Quebec heard news of ships arriving with sick passengers, they quickly set up Grosse Île as a port of entry and quarantine station at which all ships were required to dock before moving on to the mainland.

Read More: Canada announces $5 million in funding for Grosse Île, famine-era Ellis Island

The island had dealt with epidemics before. In 1830, about 30,000 immigrants arrived in Quebec, and two-thirds were Irish. These huge waves of immigration were concurrent with cholera epidemics in Great Britain and Europe.

Areas in the west of Ireland – mostly Mayo, Donegal and Galway – were also experiencing potato crop failure. In fact, the crop failed to various degrees all over the country throughout the 1830s, though no one is sure exactly when the blight that caused the successive crop failures of 1845-49 arrived in Ireland.

In 1847, 100,000 Irish people traveled to Grosse Île to escape starvation, unaware of the hardships they would encounter upon arrival.

Read more: New musical tells tragic story of Irish famine immigrants who died at Grosse Isle in Quebec

The first “Famine ship” arrived on May 17, 1847, the ice still an inch thick on the river. Of that ship’s 241 passengers, 84 were stricken with fever and 9 had died on board. With the hospital only equipped for 150 cases of fever, the situation quickly spun out of control. More and more ships arrived at Grosse Île each day, sometimes lining up for miles down the St. Lawrence River throughout the summer. On these coffin ships – named for their crowded and deadly conditions – the number of passengers stricken by fever increased exponentially.

"The Virginius," from Liverpool on May 28, had 476 passengers on board but, by the time she reached Grosse Île, “...106 were ill of fever, including nine of the crew, and the large number of 158 had died on the passage, including the first and second officers and seven of the crew, and the master and the steward dying, the few that were able to come on deck were ghastly yellow looking specters, unshaven and hollow cheeked, and without exception, the worst looking passengers I have ever seen...” wrote Dr. Douglas, Medical Superintendent at Grosse Île, in the 1847 Immigration Report.

The island was ill-equipped, to say the least. Hastily built, the quarantine hospitals lacked proper sanitation, supplies and space to accommodate all the sick patients. Many of the doctors dispatched to Grosse Île had never even seen the effects of cholera let alone treated it, and all were overworked. Being taken to a quarantine hospital was soon viewed as more of a death sentence than an opportunity to get better.

Read More: Michael Collins runs 600 miles, retracing path of Irish Canadian Famine immigrants

Between 1832 and 1937, Grosse Île’s term of operation, the official register lists 7,480 burials on the island. In 1847 alone, 5,424 burials took place, the majority were Irish immigrants. In that same year, over 5,000 Irish people on ships bound for Canada are listed as having been buried at sea.

Today the island is a National Historic Site that serves as a Famine memorial. It was dedicated in 1996 after a four-year-long campaign to protect the mass gravesite.

The Grosse Île Celtic Cross, erected by the Ancient Order of Hibernians in 1909, bears an inscription in Irish commemorating the victims of the epidemic and condemning colonial rule. In English, it reads: “Children of the Gael died in their thousands on this island having fled from the laws of foreign tyrants and an artificial famine in the years 1847-48. God’s blessing on them. Let this monument be a token and honor from the Gaels of America. God Save Ireland.” Visitors to the island may also see the lazaretto, the only remaining quarantine hospital from 1847.

Those who survived the trip and could not be accommodated in the Grosse Île hospitals were transferred to Windmill Point, another quarantine area where almost 6,000 Irish people died from typhus. The sick were crammed into poorly built quarantine houses called “fever sheds” where the Grey Nuns of Montreal acted as nurses. Many Grey Nuns also contracted illness themselves.

Read more: Montreal Irish march and demand investment in crumbling Great Hunger memorial

Meanwhile, the city of Montreal was in a panic over the epidemic. According to John Loye, his grandmother Margaret Dowling witnessed “a young Irish girl, stricken by the disease…dressed in a nightgown and holding a tin cup in her hand.”

The girl had wandered into the city of Montreal and was apprehended by a policeman to keep citizens away from her for fear of contamination. “A military cordon had to be established around the area of the sheds to contain the infected immigrants,” Loye said.

When workers began construction of the Victoria Bridge in the area in 1859, they uncovered the remains of immigrants who had died of “ship fever” at Windmill Point. Wishing to commemorate the victims, the workers erected a large boulder from the bed of the St. Lawrence River as a natural tribute to the 6,000 Irish people who died in 1847. Officially the “Irish Commemorative Stone,” most Irish and locals know it simply as “Black Rock.”

Though the death tolls were high at Grosse Île and Windmill Point, large numbers of Irish were able to get through the port, arriving in Toronto during 1847 and 1848. Between May and October of 1847, more than 38,000 Irish people arrived at the Toronto waterfront. The city’s population was only 20,000.

Some of the city’s officials and religious leaders were sympathetic to the Irish people, setting up “emigrant sheds” and offering medical care. Typhus and cholera, however, remained a danger as many invalid Irish had been allowed to leave Grosse Île and enter Toronto due to lack of resources. These “healthy” Irish could barely walk when they arrived, and those who could often develop the fever only weeks later.

An entry from Robert Whyte’s 1847 Famine Ship Diary describes starving, homeless Irish families succumbing to the harsh Canadian winter. Just as before, more and more fever sheds were built and ineffectively run, infecting doctors and nurses in the process. By the end of 1847, 1,100 immigrants had died.

Toronto’s Ireland Park now serves as a memorial site for the Famine Irish. The park features Rowan Gillespie’s “The Arrival” sculptures, a response to his “Departure” figures that stand on the Liffey quayside in Dublin and depict Irish men, women and children waiting to leave Ireland on ships. The Ireland Park figures are just west of Reese’s Wharf where the immigrants landed and south of where the fever sheds were built.

The park also includes a limestone memorial engraved with the names of those Irish immigrants who died in Toronto in 1847. Of the 1,100 victims, 675 names have been recovered so far.

Read More: Why the Irish invaded Canada to end British rule in Ireland

While the number of deaths at sea and burials at Grosse Île is vast, and the young ages of many of the victims are heartbreaking, the presence of marriage and baptism records make tangible the sense of hope that immigrants felt upon their arrival in North America.

Ellen Keane was the first person to die in quarantine on Grosse Île in the summer of 1847. She was four years and three months old. She was brought ashore on May 15 from the ship "The Syria" and died the same day.

Within the week 16 others followed Ellen in death: Nancy Riley, 24, Thomas Coner, 40, Edward Ryley, 30, Ellen Murtilly, 50, Ellen Murtilly, 46, John Colville, 84, James Managin, 55, Patrick Fagan, 13, Patrick Jordan, 8, Mary Mark, 2, Eliza Whalen, 3: Ann Hooper, 10, Thers. Hooper, 5, Thomas Bennet, 4, John Whalen, 4, and Brid. Monaghan, 3.

Between 1832 and 1937, Grosse Île’s term of operation, the official register lists 7,480 burials on the island. In 1847 alone, 5,424 burials took place, the majority were Irish immigrants. The following is a list of some of those who died in 1847 and were buried in mass graves on the island.

Read More: “We were nothing and nothing could be done for us” - new Irish Famine account

Burials at Grosse-Île, 1847:

(Listed by name, age, date of death and county of origin)

Allen, David – 57, 9/16/1847, Sligo

Anderson, John - 4 mos, 9/6/1847, Fermanagh

Anderson, Frances - 20, 9/1/1847, Fermanagh

Anderson, James - 5, 6/16/1847

Ansley, Ann - 76, 6/6/1847, Armagh

Armstrong, Ann - 4, 5/29/1847, Fermanagh

Armstrong, John - 1, 5/23/1847, Cavan

Austin, Hamilton - 5/27/1847, Antrim

Bailey, Eliza - 3, 6/6/1847, Tyrone

Baker, Mary - 7/1/1847

Barnes, Jane - 30, 6/12/1847, Armagh

Barron, John - 5, 6/6/1847, Armagh

Barron, Robert - 7, 6/14/1847, Armagh

Benson, John - 45, 5/26/1847, Kilkenny

Blakely, William - 5 mos, 6/5/1847, Fermanagh

Blank, William - 24, 6/28/1847, Tyrone

Bradshaw, Margaret - 25, 6/13/1847, Antrim

Brady, Joseph - 40, 8/23/1847, Monaghan

Brierly, Edward - 45, 7/5/1847, Cavan

Bryan, Judith - 6, 5/14/1847, Tipperary

Byrne, Thomas - 26, 5/26/1847, Mayo

Campbell, James - 3, 6/5/1847, Fermanagh

Clark, Mary - 22, 9/24/1847, Wicklow

Clarke, James - 35, 9/2/1847, Wicklow

Cootes, Margaret - 33, 8/24/1847, Cavan

Corbit, Lucinda - 18, 9/22/1847, Tyrone

Corrigan, Irvine - 5, 6/18/1847, Fermanagh

Corrigan, James - 22, 6/8/1847, Fermanagh

Davis, John - 50, 5/31/1847

Delanay, Henry - 15, 9/5/1847, Wicklow

Dodson, William - 19, 7/5/1847, Cavan

Douglas, Thomas - 7, 6/7/1847, Tipperary

Drumm, John James - 6, 6/16/1847, Castle Knokles

Earl, Edward - 30, 9/15/1847, Wexford

Elliot, Andrew - 50, 6/6/1847, Donegal

Fannen, Margaret - 11 mos, 5/20/1847, Dublin

Farley, Francis - 8 mos, 6/2/1847, Monaghan

Farren, Eliza - 19, 5/22/1847, Donegal

Finlay, Margaret - 18, 8/23/1847, Monaghan

Gallaway, Margaret - 2, 6/1/1847, Antrim

Gault, Margaret - 11, 6/2/1847, Monaghan

Gilmour, John - 34, 8/20/1847, Armagh

Hawthom, John - 54, 6/2/1847, Armagh

Hayes, William - 41, 8/30/1847, Tipperary

Henry, James - 2, 5/29/1847, Monaghan

Hill, Francis - 20, 9/2/1847, Cavan

Hungerford, Francis - 13 mos, 5/20/1847, Cork

Jameson, Eliza Ann - 12, 6/30/1847, Armagh

Kane, Ellen - 4, 5/15/1847, Mayo

Kennedy, Margaret - 3, 5/28/1847, Fermanagh

Kerr, Marianne - 42, 8/20/1847, Cavan

Kerr, Samuel - 50, 6/4/1847, Down

Lee, Ann - 22, 9/10/1847, Cavan

Lindsay, Ann - 20, 8/18/1847, Sligo

Macpherson, Ellen - 5/21/1847, Armagh

McCall, John - 15, 9/2/1847, Monaghan

McComb, William - 7 mos, 5/29/1847, Down

McMullen, Rosanna - 9, 9/4/1847, Louth

O’Hare, Sarah - 48, 9/14/1847, Tyrone

O’Reilly, Edward - 30, 5/18/1847, Fermanagh

Orr, Dorothy - 11, 9/16/1847, Tyrone

Patterson, Thomas - 15 8/29/1847, Cavan

Prestage, Elle - 2, 5/30/1847, Wicklow

Purcell, Alexander - 2, 5/21/1847, Dublin

Reid, Elisa - 5, 6/7/1847, Roscommon

Reynolds, Margaret - 6, 6/2/1847, Antrim

Rice, Elizabeth - 55, 6/7/1847, Antrim

Robbs, Eliza - 12, 6/15/1847, Tyrone

Scott, George - 31, 9/9/1847, Cavan

Scott, Robert - 28, 7/5/1847, Cavan

Skews, John - 1, 6/1/1847, Cork

Soolivan, Margaret - 30, 5/15/1847, Tipperary

Sweedy, Robert - 34, 9/1/1847, Down

Tremble, Joseph - 25, 9/10/1847, Tyrone

Walker, James - 5, 5/31/1847, Armagh

Wilson, Mary - 54, 6/4/1847, Armagh

Wright, Margaret - 5, 6/3/1847, Cavan

Read More: Children’s bones from Irish Great Hunger discovered on Canadian beach

Deaths at Sea, 1847:

Parcs Canada has recorded information on 4,936 individuals who died on ships at sea, on the St. Lawrence River or on quarantined ships at Grosse Île, from 1832 to 1922. This list names a small portion of those who were buried at sea during 1847. Just a glance at the list shows us that in some cases, several members of the same family died en route.

Here their deaths are listed by name, age, date of death, ship and port of departure:

Anderson, Jane - 60, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Armstrong, Ann - 4, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Bailey, Eliza - 3, June 6 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Blakely, William - 1, June, 5, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Blakely, Francis - 16, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Campbell, James - 3, June 5 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Campbell, John - 40, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Coyle, George - 3, June 1 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Coyle, Robert - 12, May 27 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Doherty, Ann - 1, 1847, New, York, Packet, Liverpool

Doherty, Patrick - 18, 1847, Sisters, Liverpool

Doherty, Sarah - 35, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Fitzpatrick, Bridget - 50, 1847, Minerva, Galway

Fitzpatrick, Dennis - 2, 1847, John, Francis, Cork

Fitzpatrick, Eliza - 14, 1847, Progress, New, Ross

Gallagher, Peter - 1, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Harty, Thomas - 4, 1847, Lord, Ashburton, Liverpool

Kelly, Bridget - 50, 1847, Avon, Cork

Kelly, Mary - 32, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Kyle, Eliza - 8, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Kyle, Joseph - 1, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Kyle, Robert - 13, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Kyne, Christiana - 8, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Leslie, James - 45, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Lindsay, Nancy - 4, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

Mahoney, Catherine - 28, 1847, Wakefield, Cork

Mahoney, Jane - 2, 1847, Urania, Cork

Malone, Matthew - 4, 1847, Free, Trader, Liverpool

McConaghy, Francis - 1, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

McConnell, John - 1, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

McCray, Alexander - 52, Oct 7 1847

McCullough - 4, 1847, Christiana, Londonderry

McKinney, Mary - 24, 1847, Wellington, Liverpool

McMillan, Samuel - 1, 1847, Rosalinda, Belfast

Moore, Anthony - 50, 1847, Triton, Liverpool

Moore, Arthur - 3, 1847, Triton, Liverpool

Murphy, Ann - 1, 1847, Progress, New, Ross

Murphy, Bridget - 16, 1847, Sarah, Liverpool

Murphy, Bryan - 27, 1847, Margaret, New, Ross

Murphy, Catherine - 61, 1847, Avon, Cork

Murphy, Charles - 13, 1847, Lord, Ashburton, Liverpool

Murphy, Darby - 3, 1847, Sarah, Liverpool

Murphy, James - 50, 1847, Ann, Liverpool

Murphy, Johanna - 5, 1847, John, Bolton, Liverpool

Murphy, John - 6, 1847, Gilmour, Cork

Murphy, John - 41, 1847, Naomi, Liverpool

Murphy, Mary - 50, 1847, Naomi, Liverpool

Murphy, Patrick - 50, 1847, Naomi, Liverpool

Neal, Daniel - 20, 1847, Avon, Cork

Neale, Margaret - 50, 1847, Avon, Cork

Neill, John - 50, 1847, Avon, Cork

Noonan, Dennis - 20, 1847, Avon, Cork

O’Hara, Catherine - 17, 1847, Naomi, Liverpool

O’Hara, John - 8, 1847, Naomi, Liverpool

Prendergast, James - 2, 1847, Avon, Cork

Roach, Mary - 60, 1847, Avon, Cork

Ryan, Allen - 18, 1847, Lady, Flora, Hastings, Cork

Ryan, Bridget - 6, 1847, John, Munn, Liverpool

Ryan, Jenny - 3, 1847, Bee, Cork

Ryan, Lawrence - 48, 1847, Emily, Cork

Parcs Canada maintains information on 554 children baptized at Grosse Île between 1832 and 1937. Some of those babies listed below for the year 1847 may have been born aboard ship.

Read More: Heartbreaking artwork depicting Great Hunger coffin ships now on display

Baptisms at Grosse-Île:

These are listed by name, date of their, date of baptism, and home county.

Baldin, William - 2/9/1847, 7/9/1847, Waterford

Carrol, Catharine - 9/29/1847, 10/1/1847, Roscommon

Conway, Rosanna - 5/23/1847, 6/1/1847, Kilkenny

Gaffney, John - 6/12/1847, 7/18/1847, Roscommon

Kildy, John - 6/21/1847, 7/18/1847, Roscommon

Maher, James - 7/15/1847, 7/15/1847, Kilkenny

McBrien, Mary Jane - 8/16/1847, 8/22/1847, Fermanagh

Morisson, James - 7/11/1843, 7/14/1847, Down

Murphy, Molly - 8/21/1847, 9/14/1847, Antrim

Ryan, May - 5/5/1847, 5/18/1847, Tipperary

Sullivan, Patrick - 7/17/1847, 7/17/1847, Kerry

Woods, Owen - 4/21/1847, 5/15/1847, Monaghan

* Originally published in 2010.