A 1950s movie featuring iconic Irish-American actor James Cagney that depicts the IRA's battle with the Black and Tans during the War of Independence is available to watch in full on YouTube.

Released in 1959, "Shake Hands with the Devil" follows Irish-American Kerry O'Shea (Don Murray), who is studying at the Royal College of Surgeons during the Irish War of Independence in 1921.

When O'Shea and his friend Paddy Nolan (McAnally) become caught in the middle of an IRA ambush, Nolan is mortally wounded by British soldiers and asks O'Shea to fetch their teacher Sean Lenihan (Cagney), who turns out to be a high-ranking IRA leader.

Lenihan removes the bullet, but Nolan dies anyway, while O'Shea survived the shootout unscathed.

However, the young student left his textbook at the scene of the ambush and becomes a wanted man with a target on his back, forcing him to turn to the IRA for protection.

The remainder of the film takes place as the Irish War of Independence approaches a ceasefire.

Complications arise when O'Shea falls for a beautiful English hostage and begins to ponder a peace treaty that does not satisfy Lenihan and his IRA counterparts.

Shake Hands with the Devil was filmed in Dublin and at Ardmore Studios in Bray.

The film is based on a 1933 novel of the same name by Reardan Connor, the son of a Royal Irish Constabulary officer who served during the War of Independence.

The film was one of the last that James Cagney ever appeared in.

The iconic Irish-American actor, who was 60 at the time of the film's release, appeared in just three movies after the release of Shake Hands with the Devil.