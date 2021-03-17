Think you know all that there is to know about Guinness?

Try these trivia questions on you and your friends this St Patrick's Day and see how much they know.

The REAL color of Guinness

Think the answer is black? Think again. Guinness stout is ruby red in color because of roasted barley that’s used to make the drink. Next time you sit with a pint of Guinness hold it up to the light and see for yourself.

The Guinness Book of World Records

The globally famous record-keeping book was the brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver (1890-1967), the Managing Director of the Guinness Brewery. He thought of the Guinness promotion based on the idea of settling pub arguments. As of the 2021 edition, it is now in its 66th year of publication, published in 100 countries and 23 languages, and maintains over 53,000 records in its database.

International Guinness lovers

Guinness is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150.

Did you know that America has its own Guinness brewery that you can visit? Located just ten miles from downtown Baltimore and 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., the Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is conveniently located and part of an exciting and growing brewing scene in Maryland. You can check out what events the brewery is doing as part of St. Patrick's Day celebration here.

What’s in Guinness anyway?

Guinness stout is made from four natural ingredients: Water, Barley – malted and roasted, Hops, and Yeast. No artificial colorings or flavorings are added.

Why do the Irish call it a 'pint of porter'?

Porter and stout are different but quite similar styles of beer. The term "stout porter" was used by Guinness but would be later changed to just stout. For example, Guinness Extra Stout was originally called "Extra Superior Porter" and was not given the name "Extra Stout" until 1840.

The symbol of the harp

Did you know that the Irish Government ran into issues when trying to register the harp as a state symbol? This was because under international trademark law the symbol of the harp and the Guinness label containing a similar harp were so alike. Eventually, the state and the brewery were able to reach a compromise: the harp on a bottle of Guinness would always face right, while in official use, the harp would always be left-facing.

Want to know more about Guinness? Check out our previous article with even further facts on the black stuff.