Did you know that America has its own Guinness Brewery? Now is your chance to visit it this St. Patrick's Day!

Located just ten miles from downtown Baltimore and 30 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., the Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is conveniently located and part of an exciting and growing brewing scene in Maryland.

We're delighted to say that following advice and guidance from local health and State authorities, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery has re-opened access to outdoor and indoor spaces... and just in time for St Patrick's Day!

What's happening in the brewery for St. Patrick's Day?

The brewery is celebrating all month long and has transformed outside the brewery into a town square including a heated tent, extra seating. There will be live music, movie screenings, and food available. Their chefs have created all the favorites, such as corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, Sunday roasts, and Full Irish Breakfasts.

Since St Patrick's Day is extra meaningful the brewery will have extended opening hours and will be open from 10 am-10 pm. New Guinness and Notre Dame products will be released and there will be live entertainment and traditional Irish music and dancers.

A full calendar schedule for the month of March can be found here.

The perfect Irish day out for you and your loved ones!

Fun fact: Arthur Guinness started brewing beer in Dublin, Ireland in 1759, and brewing in other countries has long been a part of the Guinness history. The first non-Irish brewery opened in London in 1936, and now currently brews in 49 countries.

Baltimore's Guinness Open Gate Brewery opened in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength. It is the home of Guinness Blonde, along with new Guinness beers created for the U.S. market and experimental brews you can only try at the brewery.

If you're not quite ready to celebrate in person, the brewery is offering curb-side beer pickup, virtual guided tasting, and cake orders. You can find out more information about the brewery on their website or by calling 443-575-6893 or email at newguinnessbrewery@diageo.com.