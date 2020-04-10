Well if this isn't the most ideal drink for a Good Friday party?! Love Cadbury's Cream Eggs? Having an Easter party at home? Perfect!

Have you ever dreamed of combining the famous Cadbury creme egg with alcohol for the Easter holiday? Well, this recipe is your dream come true! It may not be as good as the real thing (thanks, Hershey's!) but it makes for a great substitute.

Taken from the Jello Mold Mistress of Brooklyn’s recipe blog, this recipe for Cadbury Irish Creme Egg jello shots is sure to be a hit at your Easter celebrations!

Makes about 48 jello shots

Egg layer:

2 tablespoons (2 envelopes) of unflavored gelatin powder

2 cups of milk

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup Irish cream liqueur

In a saucepan, sprinkle gelatin powder evenly over milk and allow the gelatin to absorb the milk for two minutes. Over medium heat, whisk together milk and gelatin followed by the cocoa and sugar.

Bring just to a boil, remove from heat and continue stirring until it begins to cool. Allow to cool to room temperature and stir in the Irish cream. Pour into a pan (I used a 9 x 13-inch baking pan) so the mixture is 1/2 inch deep. Refrigerate overnight until firm.

Dip the pan in warm water for 15 seconds to loosen the gelatin from the pan. Use a small egg-shaped cookie cutter (mine is 1 1/2 inches top to bottom) to cut the eggs. Gently lift onto a plate or cookie sheet.

White/Yoke layer:

1 tablespoon (1 envelope) of unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

3/4 cup boiling water

3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

yellow food dye

In a bowl, sprinkle unflavored gelatin over the cold water and allow the gelatin to absorb the water for two minutes. Stir in the boiling water until the gelatin is fully dissolved. Stir in sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is smooth. Pour into a pan (I used a 9-inch diameter cake pan) until the mixture is 1/8 of an inch deep. Refrigerate overnight until firm. (You may have some extra mixture, just refrigerate that and have it as a snack later.)

Dip the pan in warm water for 15 seconds to loosen the gelatin from the pan. Use a tiny round cookie cutter (I made one from stiff plastic and tape- it's 3/4 of an inch in diameter) to cut the egg whites. Gently place them on top of the chocolate eggs.

Mix a couple of drops of yellow food dye with a few drops of water and, using a tiny paintbrush, paint the yoke in the center of each egg white. Refrigerate to let the yellow dye dry and serve.

*Originally published in March 2013, updated in April 2020

Interested in seeing more Easter recipes? Check out IrishCentral's recipe section for top treat ideas for every occasion.