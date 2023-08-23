Róisín Wiley, the Irish American from New York who was named the 2023 Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night, is due to fly back home to the US this weekend.

"I have my flight booked home for Saturday morning and right now that is still the plan," Wiley, 27, told the Irish Mirror on Wednesday.

"And the plan is still to go back to work on Monday."

Acknowledging the "beauty" of working from home, Wiley admitted, "I will be tired but can work from my couch."

The Manhattan resident is a Vice President of National Sales at a consumer marketing company, managing a territory of OTC and Pharmaceutical accounts.

Wiley, 27, had emerged as the late favorite ahead of the second and final night of live, televised interviews on Tuesday. She's come a long way since missing out on becoming the New York Rose in 2022 to fellow Irish American Cathrena Collins.

During her on-stage interview with co-host Kathryn Thomas on Tuesday night, Wiley discussed her Irish heritage and close links to Co Limerick, where both of her parents are from.

Wiley told Thomas: "I think the Rose of Tralee has just been such a big part of my life in helping me find my strength and my confidence.

"I think all the girls and I can attest to the fact that the Rose of Tralee just makes you feel empowered by what makes you feel beautiful yourself."

For her performance piece, the soon-to-be Rose of Tralee sang a rendition of "The Cottage with the Horseshoe O'er the Door," which her late grandfather sang frequently and which her mother sang to her when she was born.

When she was announced as the 2023 Rose of Tralee, Wiley was visibly shocked.

"I'm speechless, I'm so thankful," Wiley said on stage. "I'm just so excited for the next year.

"Oh my goodness, wow. I'm just - I'm amazed.

"I'm so thankful for meeting all these girls, and I'm just so looking forward to everything that's to come.

"Thank you, everyone."

Wiley is the first New York Rose to win the title since Lisa Murtagh in 2007, and the first Rose representing an American city to win since Chicago's Maggie McEldowney in 2016.

Speaking with RTÉ News on Wednesday morning, Wiley said: "I've been having trouble putting words to how I'm feeling, but the one feeling that I'm feeling most confident in is that I just want to represent the other women."

She said she and her fellow contestants were encouraged "to be ourselves and to embrace what makes us beautiful and different."

Regarding the criticisms of the Rose of Tralee Festival, Wiley further told RTÉ: "I would say that being a participant in this festival has empowered me more than anything I’ve ever done in my life.

"There is an element of judging, but in that process, we’re told to really be ourselves.

"That will be the most important part of determining if you’re fit to wear the sash.

"I would say we’re judged off of who we are – and we’re all so proud of who we are, so I think it’s a fair way to go about the process."