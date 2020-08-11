The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide reached a new milestone on Tuesday, August 11

There have been more than 20.138 million cases of coronavirus worldwide at the time of publication on Tuesday, August 11, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is also reporting more than 737,500 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 12.385 million recoveries globally.

The US has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other country. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the country has more than 5.102 million confirmed cases, about a quarter of the total number of cases globally. There have been more than 163,680 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 1.670 million recoveries in the country.

The incidence rate of coronavirus in the US, according to data from the World Health Organization on August 10, is 15,105 cases per 1 million people.

In the Republic of Ireland, there are more than 26,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1,770 deaths and more than 23,300 recoveries in the country.

The incidence rate of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, according to the World Health Organization on August 10, is 5,421 cases per 1 million people.

The milestone of 20 million cases comes just days after the US lifted its blanket global health Level 4 - Do Not Travel advisory. The country has now reverted to providing advisories on a country-by-country basis. The Republic of Ireland is currently under a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel advisory by the US.

The US has not yet amended its regulations for inbound travel. Currently, only citizens or legal residents are permitted to enter the country, with some exceptions, and they must come through one of 13 designated airports.

Ireland, unlike many other European countries, has not closed its borders. People are still able to travel into Ireland but are required to complete passenger locator forms and self-isolate for 14 days. Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against all non-essential travel abroad.

Despite this advice, the Irish government last month published its "green list" for travel. People traveling to Ireland from the countries on the green list are not required to self-isolate upon arrival into Ireland. The first iteration of the green list, which was published on July 22, has since been amended following its first two-week review.

The Irish government is reportedly preparing to publish its "red list" later this week, which is expected to block people from entering Ireland if they're traveling from a high-risk country, such as the US.

Last Friday, it was announced that three counties in Ireland - Kildare, Laois, and Offaly- would be placed under new restrictions amid localized outbreaks in the region. The new measures will be reviewed on August 30.