The US State Department has downgraded its travel advisory for the Republic of Ireland from 'Level 4 Do Not Travel' to 'Level 3 Reconsider Travel.'

On August 6, the US State Department announced that it was lifting its Global Level 4 Health Advisory, its highest level of advisory, that was put in place in March due to coronavirus and shifting to a country-specific approach.

We have lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory, which advised Americans to avoid international travel due to COVID-19. We are returning to country-specific levels of travel advice (Levels 1-4), so that travelers can make informed travel decisions. https://t.co/G7snE3Wzwe pic.twitter.com/l9xpjbwccv — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 6, 2020

The State Department later said in a tweet that while the global health advisory has been lifted, it does "not necessarily" mean it is safe to resume international travel:

Q. Does this mean it is safe to resume international travel? A. Not necessarily. Conditions vary depending upon destination. Check your destinations on https://t.co/iowVxiHkHm for country-specific travel advice. — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 6, 2020

The US Embassy in Ireland said on August 7: "Reconsider travel to Ireland due to COVID-19."

It added: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Ireland due to COVID-19.

“Ireland has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations (including daycares and schools). Other improved conditions have been reported within Ireland. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Ireland.”

The news of the relaxed travel advisory was shared by the US Embassy in Ireland the same day that three counties in Ireland - Kildare, Laois, and Offaly - were placed under new restrictions due to localized coronavirus outbreaks.

While the US State Department has relaxed its travel advisories, it has not relaxed its restrictions for people entering the US. As per information on the US State Department on August 8: “U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents returning to the United States from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the European Schengen area are required to travel through select U.S. airports with enhanced screening procedures.”

Only US citizens and legal residents are currently allowed to enter the US from abroad, with some exceptions. You can read more about the restrictions travelers entering the US are subject to here.

The Republic of Ireland is continuing to advise against all non-essential travel abroad. People traveling in to Ireland from countries that are not on the Irish government’s “green list” will still have to complete passenger locator forms and self-isolate for 14 days.