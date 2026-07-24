The US Embassy in Dublin has responded after the Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill was signed into law in Ireland on Thursday, July 23.

"The Israeli Settlements Bill risks real unintended consequences, particularly for nearly 1,000 U.S. companies and the hundreds of thousands of Irish jobs tied to them," the US Embassy in Ireland said on Friday.

"If the goal is to make a meaningful difference for Palestinians, the focus should be on coordinated international efforts that deliver real impact, not symbolic measures that harm Ireland’s economy and will not advance peace.

"We urge Ireland to avoid pushing similarly unhelpful initiatives at the EU-level."

Statement on the Israeli Settlements Bill 2026 pic.twitter.com/AiN785zQWa — U.S. Embassy Dublin (@USEmbassyDublin) July 24, 2026

The Bill, which was signed into law by President of Ireland Catherine Connolly on Thursday following its passage through the Oireachtas last week, prohibits the importation of goods originating in postal codes corresponding to Israeli settlements, proscribed by order of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Once commenced, it will be an offence under section 14 of the Customs Act to import settlement goods, and the provisions of that Act concerning search, seizure and forfeiture will be available in respect of settlement goods.

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"We'll keep going"

Responding to the US Embassy's statement on Friday, Independent Senator Frances Black, who introduced the original legislation in 2018, told The Journal: “I have no interest in advice on what can make ‘a meaningful difference for Palestinians’ from the Ambassador of a State that has armed and funded their genocide.

“The Irish people are committed to justice, accountability and respect for international law, as are the Palestinian colleagues and friends I’ve been proud to work with. We’ll keep going.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy labeled the US Embassy's statement as an "outrageous threat against Ireland."

He added: "Ireland will not take any lectures from a government that has armed and continues to arm genocide. The Irish people have been threatened before and have always stood their ground. We will do so again now."

Read more Ireland's ban on goods from Israeli settlements to become law after passing through Oireachtas

US pushback on Irish legislation

Friday's statement from the US Embassy echoes sentiments expressed by the previous US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, who served during the Biden administration.

The Ditch previously reported that, in October 2024, Cronin wrote to the Taoiseach that she was "closely following developments related to the Occupied Territories bill, as are colleagues in Washington."

She continued: "We are concerned that, if enacted in its current form, the bill would cause economic uncertainty for the almost 1,000 U.S. companies operating in Ireland because the U.S. Export Administration Act prohibits U.S. companies from complying with an 'unsanctioned foreign boycott.'"

Cronin encouraged the Taoiseach's teams to "conduct thorough due diligence on the bill's potential impact to avoid any unforeseen consequences that could detract what you hope to achieve with this legislation."

She added that her team was "happy to connect" the Irish Attorney General and Enterprise teams with "relevant offices in Washington for discussions to ensure the best outcome."

The American pushback on the Irish legislation continued last summer when US Senator James Risch, Chair of the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, said in July that Ireland is "on a hateful, antisemitic path that will only lead to self-inflicted economic suffering."

He said if the legislation is implemented, "America will have to seriously reconsider its deep and ongoing economic ties," adding, "We will always stand up to blatant antisemitism."

Not long after, Mike Huckabee, the Trump-appointed US Ambassador to Israel, trotted out some lame Irish stereotypes when he criticized the then-proposed Irish legislation.

The following month, more than a dozen Republican members of US Congress, led by Representative Claudia Tenney, issued a letter to Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, that said Ireland "should be added to the boycott list" in the US if it passes legislation banning trade with Israeli-occupied territories.