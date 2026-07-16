The Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill can now be signed into law after it was approved by Ireland's Seanad on Wednesday, July 15, completing the Bill's passage through the Oireachtas.

The 2026 Bill prohibits the importation of goods originating in postal codes corresponding to Israeli settlements, proscribed by order of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday.

Once the Bill is enacted and commenced, it will be an offence under section 14 of the Customs Act to import settlement goods, and the provisions of that Act concerning search, seizure and forfeiture will be available in respect of settlement goods.

The Department noted that the Bill fulfils the commitment set out in the Programme for Government to progress legislation to prohibit the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly is expected to sign the legislation into law within the coming weeks.

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TD Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence, said that the passage of the Bill "marks an important step in reaffirming Ireland's commitment to international law, human rights and a just and lasting peace based on a negotiated two-State solution."

McEntee thanked Senator Frances Black, who first introduced the legislation in 2018, for her "unwavering commitment to this issue over many years." She also thanked colleagues across both Houses of the Oireachtas for their engagement and contribution throughout the legislative process.

McEntee added that the position of Ireland and the EU is that settlements are illegal under international law and "undermine the realisation of the two-State solution."

She said: "We will continue to work for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-State solution that guarantees the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination, and to live in peace and safety within secure borders.

“I will keep working towards this aim with international partners, including at the EU level where we will continue to push for the EU to take concrete actions required to ensure compliance with international law and to support the goal of a two-State solution.”

I want to thank Senator Frances Black for her steadfast commitment to this issue over many years. I will continue to work with our EU and international partners to advance peace, security and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) July 15, 2026

Read more Irish Government approves text of bill to prohibit import of goods from Israeli settlements

Background of the Bill

In its Advisory Opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) identified a range of obligations arising for states, including a duty of distinguishing in dealings with Israel between its own territory and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Among other things, the ICJ considered that this encompassed an obligation to abstain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the OPT (or any part of it), which may entrench its unlawful presence in the territory, as well as to take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the OPT.

In May 2025, the Government approved the preparation of a general scheme of a Bill to prohibit the importation of goods from the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

On June 24 last year, the Irish Government published the General Scheme of the Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill (‘the 2026 Bill’). In doing so, Ireland became the first EU country to move on banning trade with Israeli-occupied territories.

Soon after, the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade undertook pre-legislative scrutiny of the General Scheme. During this pre-legislative scrutiny stage, the Joint Committee heard from Government officials, legal and academic experts, Israeli and Palestinian advocacy groups, and representatives of Ireland’s Jewish community. It also received submissions from prominent Israelis who support the legislation, including a former Israeli Attorney General and a former Speaker of the Knesset, and from Israeli and Palestinian advocacy groups, including US-based groups.

The Committee published its pre-legislative scrutiny report on July 31, 2025. The Government approved the text of the Bill less than two months ago, on May 26.

The Department noted on Wednesday that it remains the Government’s preference that collective action would be taken at EU level on the matter. Discussions on EU trade with Israeli settlements took place at the Foreign Affairs Council on July 13 and are continuing. At this week's meeting, Ireland called for the Commission to table concrete proposals aimed at prohibiting EU trade with Israeli settlements, with a view to a vote by Member States. It was agreed that this will be discussed further at an official level in advance of further consideration by Ministers.