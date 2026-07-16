The wildfire that broke out in Co Kerry's Killarney National Park on Tuesday evening is believed to have been caused by "human activity." Officials are now encouraging retailers to suspend the sale of disposable barbecues.

"The devastating fire in Killarney National Park is not a natural disaster – it is caused by human activity, not nature," Ireland's Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“For days, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has been battling fires, including incidents believed to have been started by the reckless use of disposable barbecues. This is utterly unacceptable.

“Lighting fires or using disposable barbecues in a National Park or any wild area is not carelessness, it is gross irresponsibility – especially during a heatwave. It is a crime against nature, against local communities and against future generations who have the right to inherit these precious landscapes intact.

“The message is simple: leave these places as you found them or better, and leave no trace.

"As Minister for Nature, I take a zero-tolerance attitude towards lighting fires in our national parks and wild places. The damage to biodiversity, wildlife, livelihoods and public safety can be – and too often is – catastrophic.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the NPWS staff, firefighters and emergency services who have worked tirelessly, often in extremely difficult conditions, to contain this fire and protect one of Ireland’s greatest natural assets.”

On Thursday, Fire Safety Ireland said that retailers are being asked to suspend the sale of disposable barbecues for the duration of a Status Orange wildfire warning.

The Department of Enterprise has agreed to the move with the National Parks and Wildlife Service following a request from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

The request is not legally binding, RTE News has noted.

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Kerry County Council said earlier on Wednesday that Kerry County Fire Services responded to a "significant fire" at Five Mile Bridge on the N71 Killarney to Kenmare Road on Tuesday evening.

Fire personnel from Kenmare, Killarney and Killorglin fire stations were on site working with the NPWS fire team, the Council said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) deployed "significant" resources to tackle the fire, including two helicopters, which were used to extract water from the lake to quench the flames and control the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 10:30 pm following the swift action of the emergency response on Tuesday evening, the Council said. Areas that were still smouldering on Wednesday morning were being assessed as part of the ongoing operations.

Kerry County Council thanked all agencies and personnel involved in the response.

Killarney National Park said on Wednesday that the affected area is estimated to be around 25 hectares in size and includes a mixture of dry heath, wet heath, and blanket bog, along with pockets of native old oak woodland.

Footage of the emergency response to the wildfire was shared by Killarney National Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Killarney National Park (@killarneynationalpark)

Kerry County Council said on Thursday that the N71 Kenmare–Killarney Road between Molls Gap and Muckross House will be closed from 2 pm on Thursday until further notice due to ongoing fire prevention operations in the Five Mile Bridge area.

Traffic travelling between Kenmare/Sneem and Killarney should follow the R569 and N22 as an alternative route.

Hot weather advisory

The wildfire in Killarney National Park began not long after a Status Yellow - High Temperature warning came into effect at noon on Tuesday for Munster, including Co Kerry, as well as Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, and Connacht.

As part of its warning, Met Éireann has predicted maximum temperatures in excess of 27°C combined with overnight minimum temperatures in excess of 15°C.

Potential impacts include forest fires, water safety issues due to increased use of lakes, beaches, and waterways, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress, and drought.

The Status Yellow - High Temperature warning is set to remain valid for those areas until 6 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, all of Ireland is under a hot weather advisory, issued by Met Éireann on July 6 and set to remain in effect until Saturday.

Met Éireann said in its advisory that daytime maxima will widely exceed 25°C, with values reaching the high 20s, and possibly 30°C, in places. The UV Index is expected to be high to very high. Warm and humid nights will occur with minima of 15°C or higher.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a Condition Orange - High Fire Risk fire danger notice on Monday, which will remain in effect until noon on Friday.