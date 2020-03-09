The Coach Road Inn is closing after 200 years in business.

Built in 1801 and a public house since 1815, the Co Tipperary pub dates back to the time of stagecoaches and horseback travel.

Located in the Glen of Aherlow, The Coach Road Inn served its last pint on Monday, March 2.

Proprietor Margaret O'Brien and her late husband Bernard took over the management of the pub in 1981, but now O’Brien is retiring and the pub must close.

“It’s a sad time,” she told RTÉ.

Local Helen Morrissey said the pub was “the focal point in the Glen.”

A number of locals gathered in the pub for the last time and raised a pint together to say goodbye to the institution.