Dublin and London are closely guarding the details surrounding the proposed visit of King Charles III to Ireland later this year.

The rumored visit would last three or four days and would include "elements to promote cultural exchanges, education and the arts," according to a report in the Irish Independent.

The Irish visit would be the first since Charles ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. It had been hoped that he would visit this summer, but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

Charles last visited Ireland in March 2022 with his wife Camilla. As part of the visit, the royal couple met with the family of Ashling Murphy and took part in an Irish dance demonstration at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary

More recently, Charles visited Northern Ireland last September and again in May this year.

In light of the rumors of a proposed Irish visit this year, local Cllr. Jim Ryan told Tipp FM last week that he asked the tourism department to issue an official invite for King Charles to visit Tipperary, citing the royal's connection to Lady Elizabeth Poyntz who lived in Blackcastle in the 1600s and is buried in Thurles.

“She had number of children who as I said are directly related to the Royal family," Ryan told TippFM.

"She re-married and, as a matter of fact, the children from her second marriage are directly related to the Spencer family, the Lady Diana family, so there is that double link between the Royal family and the Lady Diana family.

"We are very unique that we have that connection but we haven’t been able to avail of it, really I am doing this on the basis that Thurles is crying out for tourism and this may the opportunity and kick that we need.”

Ryan said Tipperary "should have an open invitation to the King to come visit Thurles," noting that it would be a "huge economic boost and a tourism boost."

He added: "So I think the fact that there is a direct link between the Royal family and Thurles I think it would be a no brainer that we would invite him over here."

Meanwhile, King Charles hosted US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on Monday during Biden's stop-over visit to a NATO visit in Lithuania.

Biden and King Charles reportedly discussed how to boost private investment to help combat climate change during the short meeting on Monday. Both leaders believe that climate change is an existential threat.