Kate and William's one-day visit to Northern Ireland on October 6 had one considerably tense moment.

“Nice to meet you," a woman told Kate as the Princess of Wales shook hands with people in a crowd in Belfast, "but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

Kate attempted to laugh off the comment and moved along to another person in the crowd.

"Ireland belongs to the Irish," the woman added.

Kate and William were on a one-day visit to Northern Ireland today, October 6. It was the couple's first visit to the region since 2021.

Elsewhere on their visit, William and Kate visited PIPS, a suicide prevention charity, in North Belfast. There, the royal couple was welcomed there by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black and Sinn Féin MP for the constituency John Finucane.

At PIPS, William and Kate took part in an art therapy session, which involved painting pumpkins, alongside vulnerable children who have been supported by the charity organization.

The couple also helped pack the charity's Little Boxes of Hope, which are support packages given to children following their time with PIPS to assist their ongoing recovery and ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

Afterward, the Prince and Princess participated in a cocktail-making race at Trademarket in Belfast's City Centre.

Later, in Carrickfergus, Kate and William learned about the work of Carrick Connect, which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were given the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth upon their marriage in 2011. They received their titles of Prince and Princess of Wales from William's father, the new King Charles III, the day after Queen Elizabeth's death in September.