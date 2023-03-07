Roderic O’Gorman, T.D., Ireland’s Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, joined hundreds of marchers on Sunday, March 5 in the 23rd annual St. Pat’s for All Parade in Sunnyside, Queens - the largest in its history.

Parade Co-Chair Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy welcomed the crowd and former City Council member Danny Dromm introduced Minister O’Gorman and Grand Marshals Paul Muldoon, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, and Cáit O’Riordan, former bass guitarist for The Pogues.

They were joined by New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Senator and Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, and more than a dozen city and state representatives who stepped off on Skillman Ave.

“I am so proud to be here representing the Irish Government at the St. Pat’s For All Parade,” Minister O’Gorman told participants.

“I’m proud today to represent the Government of a changed Ireland – the first country in the World to legalise same-sex marriage by a popular vote.

"While there is still work to do, Ireland today is a modern, open, and welcoming society.”

In his address from the stage, Minister O’Gorman said, “Irish society is multicultural and diverse, and so too is Irish America, and I’m delighted to see so many people here today celebrating their Irish heritage and Irish values of diversity and inclusion.”

So impressed by the work of Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy, Brendan Fay and Danny Dromm for their consistent message of inclusivity & diversity. And thanks too to Grand Marshalls @muldoonpoetry & @rockyoriordan! pic.twitter.com/vn3KIZb4vk — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) March 7, 2023

First held in 2000, the St Pat's for All Parade was the first Irish parade to welcome members of the LGBTQI+ community to march openly. Today it celebrates the diversity of the Irish and Irish American communities of New York under the theme "cherishing all the children of the nation equally."

The organisers’ mission statement declares that the parade “welcomes all to celebrate Irish heritage and culture regardless of race, gender, creed or sexual orientation.”