Efforts are underway to save the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Delray Beach, Florida, after city officials said it cannot be hosted in 2027 due to new anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) laws.

The Delray St. Patrick's Day Parade dates back to 1968 when, legend has it, local Irishman and pub owner Maury Power strolled down Atlantic Avenue with his shillelagh and a green pig.

Organizers say that, since then, the parade has grown into the "greatest St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Florida," and features local nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, civic organizations, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS, as well as participants from across the US and the world.

The City of Delray Beach, along with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue, began hosting the St. Patrick's Day parade and festival in 2019.

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However, City of Delray Beach officials said this week that the St. Patrick's Day Parade, as well as the city's annual Pride event, cannot be hosted due to SB 1134, a new law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, back in April.

“Floridians should not be forced to pay for ... identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars,” Governor DeSantis said, adding that the new law will "limit government overreach and prevent local authorities from imposing ... discriminatory DEI mandates on Floridians.”

The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Clay Yarborough, said SB 1134 "is necessary because cities and counties have been funding and promoting divisive activities under the guise of DEI."

Anti-DEI efforts have been a hallmark of US President Donald Trump's second administration, with the White House proclaiming "DEI is Dead Under the Trump Administration," a month after Trump was sworn in for his second term.

Now, the Delray St. Patrick's Day Parade has been caught in the crosshairs of Florida's new anti-DEI law, which comes into effect on January 1.

The City of Delray Beach said on Tuesday that the new law "establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"These restrictions include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

Delray Beach officials said that after reviewing the legislation, "the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027."

Officials said: "The City recognizes that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect. We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years.

"We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws.

"Although the city is no longer able to fund these events, it does not prevent private entities from sponsoring these or similar events."

While the city says it cannot fund the St. Patrick's Day Parade next year, Mayor of Delray Beach Tom Carney has responded with what he described as a "positive update."

An Irish American, Carney told the Irish Echo in 2024 that his Irish heritage "is everything to me."

"I grew up surrounded by uncles, aunts, grandparents and family friends all of whom were Irish," Carney said. "It is the only culture I know. It forms the core of my being and is responsible for my character."

Carney, a Republican, was elected as Mayor of Delray Beach in March 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, just hours after the city's announcement, Carney said that SB 1134 "puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city sponsored events."

However, he went on to share what he described as "good news."

"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community.

"I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails, and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me.

"With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!

"I cannot go into details now, but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations.

"For those who live, work & play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade to stay!"

Carney did not mention any work to ensure the Pride event will go ahead.