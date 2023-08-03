Sinéad O'Connor's remains have been released to her family following an autopsy in London.

An "autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death” before the release of her body to her family, John Thompson, the clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court, told The Irish Times on Thursday.

O'Connor's autopsy report may not be received "for some weeks," Thompson said in a statement, according to the Irish Times.

The conclusion of the autopsy will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into the Irish singer-songwriter's death.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

O'Connor's family confirmed the 56-year-old's death in a statement on Wednesday, July 26: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The following day, Metropolitan Police in London said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The London Inner South Coroner's Court later confirmed that no medical cause of O'Connor's death was given and that an autopsy would be conducted.

“The death of Sinéad O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023," the Coroner's Court said in a statement.

“No medical cause of death was given.

"The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

“If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

The Coroner further said that O'Connor's date of death was unknown.

O'Connor's death was met with swift and widespread tributes around the world, including vigils in both Dublin and London.

On Saturday, July 29, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to O'Connor with a performance of the Irish singer-songwriter's "Mandinka" at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival.

The following day, O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" was played in Croke Park ahead of the start of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Fans paid tribute by applauding and singing along.