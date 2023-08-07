A convicted Irish-American killer known as the "Preppy Killer" has been released from prison in New York.

Robert Chambers, 56, was convicted of strangling 18-year-old Jennifer Levin to death in Central Park, in August 1986, after drinking in Dorrian's Irish Bar. Chambers, who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, was released in 2003 and later moved to Barnacoola in County Leitrim with his mother.

He was arrested again in 2007 on drug charges and sentenced to 19 years in prison before being released from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York on July 25. He will remain on parole until 2028.

Chambers became a celebrity killer after being mentioned in Brett Easton-Ellis's famous book "American Psycho", which was later turned into a movie starring Christian Bale. It is believed that he moved to Ireland to escape media attention after his initial release in 2003.

Chambers was 19 at the time of Levin's death and was dubbed the Preppy Killer because of the affluent playboy lifestyle he lived. He claimed that Levin's death had accidentally occurred during rough sex and blamed the scratches he received from the victim on his pet cat. There were deep cuts and bruises all over Levin's body, indicating the violent nature of her death.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Chambers said he deals with the guilt of Levin's death "every day".

He added that he is unsure whether he will ever "earn the right" to ask Levin's family for their forgiveness and said he "doesn't want to cause them any more pain".

"Unfortunately, I think no matter what I do, if there's any attention given it's always going to affect both my family and the Levin family," Chambers told the Daily Mail.

"The thing that hurts the most to me, is that they were forced to take on the burden of being victims. My family are victims because of my actions, but not on the same level as the Levin family.

"But they lost their son basically. I'm here, they can see me but I'm not the same person. The Levins lost their daughter."