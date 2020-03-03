William and Kate will meet with visit Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway and take part in several engagements during the first Royal visit since Brexit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will begin their three-day visit to Ireland on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Royal couple will meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins, visit Guinness Storehouse and attend engagements in Dublin, Meath, Kildare, and Galway.

William and Kate will arrive to Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon and travel to President Higgins's home at the Áras an Uachtaráin, in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, RTE reports.

They will then visit the Garden of Remembrance, on Parnell Square, where they will lay a wreath. The park is dedicated to those "who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom".

They will meet Ireland's acting Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar at Ireland's Government Buildings.

Later on Tuesday, they will attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse, Ireland's most popular tourist attraction and home of Ireland's most famous export.

Tomorrow the couple visits community organizations in Temple Bar and Howth in Dublin, Prosperous in Kildare, and Grange in Meath. On Thursday the trip ends with a visit to Galway and a local GAA club, but Gardaí insists the city center will remain open for business.

This is the first visit to Ireland by members of the British Royal Family since the United Kingdom left the European Union at the end of January. Their visit comes at a crucial time for the two countries and is seen as an opportunity to build a lasting relationship and friendship with the Irish people.

The Royal Family and tourism in Ireland

Tourism Ireland said the visit is good news for tourism and a “unique opportunity to convince potential holidaymakers in our largest tourism market to visit Ireland during 2020.”

CEO Niall Gibbons said: “This week’s visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Ireland to a huge audience of prospective holidaymakers across Britain and has the potential to deliver a boost to Irish tourism.”

“A large media contingent has traveled here to cover the visit, bringing the story to millions of people in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, and providing a truly unique opportunity to highlight Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination.

“Tourism Ireland will take every opportunity to exploit the tourism potential from the extensive publicity around the visit.”

