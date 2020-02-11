Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Ireland for two days in March.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Ireland from March 3 to 5, 2020, Kensington Palace confirmed via Twitter.

The Palace's official Twitter account confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Ireland in exactly three weeks (21 days) time.

The short statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hIE7dZ6wYR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2020

The details of the visit have not yet been announced. However several news outlets including NewsTalk, have speculated that the couple may travel to Dublin and Cork.

In 2011, HRH Queen Elizabeth II visited Ireland. She was the first British monarch to come to Ireland on an official visit in 100 years. During her four-day visit, in May 2011, she visited Dublin and Cork, including the English Market.

While Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ireland was a historic event her son, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are regular visitors, with their last trip in May 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid a two-day visit to Ireland in July 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year, Feb 27 to 28, visited Northern Ireland, stopping off at Belfast, Fermanagh, and Ballymena. The aim of their trip was to celebrate the young people of Northern Ireland.

It is likely that their schedule in Ireland will not be released before the trip due to security concerns.

