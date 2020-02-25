Kensington Palace revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will visit Counties Dublin, Meath, Kildare, and Galway during their March 2020 visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between March 3 - 5, 2020, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The visit, which will see Their Royal Highnesses spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway, will highlight the many strong links between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The statement reads:

"From its thriving cities to rural communities, the program will take in Ireland’s rich culture, its impactful community initiatives and spectacular scenery. Following Her Majesty The Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.

"During the three-day tour, The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills. Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

"2020 will see Galway host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland – a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, art, and sport. During their time in Galway, The Duke and Duchess will have the opportunity to experience a taste of modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves.

"Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highness will meet a broad range of people, including the President, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders, children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors.

"The UK’s links with Ireland are extensive, and The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people."

In recent years members of the Royal Family have visited Ireland more and more. In 2011, HRH Queen Elizabeth II visited Ireland. She was the first British monarch to come to Ireland on an official visit in 100 years. During her four-day visit, in May 2011, she visited Dublin and Cork, including the English Market.

While Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ireland was a historic event her son, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are regular visitors, with their last trip in May 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid a two-day visit to Ireland in July 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year, Feb 27 to 28, visited Northern Ireland, stopping off at Belfast, Fermanagh, and Ballymena. The aim of their trip was to celebrate the young people of Northern Ireland.

