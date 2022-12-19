President Joe Biden has been criticized for once again implying that Irish people are stupid by stating that "I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid".

President of the United States, Joe Biden was speaking at a US Veterans town hall in Delaware on Friday afternoon when he made the comments.

The President also claimed that he has "a little Italian" in him because his wife Jill's family has Italian heritage.

"I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so, you know, I got a little Italian in me now," Biden said during Friday's speech.

A short clip of the speech went viral on social media and drew criticism from some commentators on Twitter.

Washington Examiner journalist Jerry Dunleavy accused the President of "casual, old-school anti-Irish stereotyping".

"He thinks it’s a fun part of his gift of the gab because he considers himself Irish (his great-great-great grandfather moved to America from Ireland in the 1800s)," Dunleavy wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong pondered how Irish people felt about Biden's remarks.

"How do the Irish feel about this comment Biden just made?" Cheong asked.

BIDEN: "I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid" pic.twitter.com/obqoGeKvs7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 16, 2022

This is not the first time that Biden has made a comment about being Irish but not stupid.

In the early days of his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden reportedly made the same remark during a speech in Iowa, telling the audience that "I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid".

He also made the gaffe while speaking to Senator Lindsey Graham in 2015.

However, Biden can trace his Irish roots back to Louth and Derry on his mother’s side and also has Irish lineage on his father’s side and consistently expresses pride in his Irish roots.