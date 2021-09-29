Ireland's Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin traveled to Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on Friday to view the start of the Ryder Cup competition between Europe and the U.S, which the Americans won by a record-setting score of 19-9. Ireland will host the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick in 2027.

Martin is in the U.S. this week to promote tourism to Ireland. Other cities on her itinerary are New York and Chicago.

“The minister carries with her an important message about an Irish tourism industry that has come through some challenging times but is now well-positioned to welcome U.S. visitors. U.S. travelers are currently free to make the trip to Ireland with proof of vaccination, negative PCR test, or proof of recent recovery from Covid,” a Tourism Ireland press release noted.

“During her time in the U.S., the minister will join Tourism Ireland in launching a ‘Press the Green Button’ campaign aimed at urging vacationers to make the decision now to visit Ireland. All relevant Covid protocols and safety measures are in place to reassure visitors and to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable stay. Visitor attractions are open and the welcome for our friends from the U.S. will be as warm as ever.”

Tourism is an incredibly important industry for Ireland. USA is our second largest market. Thank you @Tourismireland for all your work on the #GreenButton campaign & céad míle fáilte to the many American visitors we hope to welcome soon!🙌 pic.twitter.com/lAfznaWupa — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) September 28, 2021

Niall Gibbons, the chief executive of Tourism Ireland, is accompanying Martin on her U.S. visit. Gibbons said, “We are delighted that Minister Martin is joining us for the first time in the United States. We believe the time is now right to get back out into the international marketplace.

“Our focus is on rebuilding consumer confidence, in order to drive a strong recovery. Restoring air connectivity is also a key priority for us in the USA; as an island destination, connectivity is critical for the success of inbound tourism.

“The United States is a fiercely competitive market; every destination has experienced the impact of Covid and is now seeking their share of the recovery. We will be pulling out all the stops to set the island of Ireland apart from our competitor destinations. Our message is that we cannot wait to welcome back American visitors to Ireland, for a fantastic vacation experience.”

Wrapping up a very busy and productive tourism mission to the United States. Many thanks to our Minister @cathmartingreen for pressing the green button and declaring Ireland open for business. Well done to @metcalfealison1 @DanaJWelch1 and all the @TourismIreland team here. pic.twitter.com/CbGGNa3ub8 — Niall Gibbons (@NiallGibbons) September 28, 2021

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral