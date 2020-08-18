Representative Brendan Boyle is among the "Democratic Party's rising stars" to deliver a keynote address during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Representative Brendan Boyle, whose father immigrated to the US from Co Donegal, will be delivering a keynote address during the second night of the Democratic National Convention tonight, August 18, at 9 pm EST.

Announcing the news on Twitter on August 16, Representative Boyle said: “Honored to have been chosen as one of the speakers to give the Keynote Address at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Some of my favorite speeches of all-time were previous keynote addresses. So it is moving to me to now join that proud history.

“I would like to thank @JoeBiden for selecting me. In the address, my fellow speakers and I will make clear why his leadership is needed in the White House, now more than ever. @DemConvention"

I would like to thank @JoeBiden for selecting me. In the address, my fellow speakers and I will make clear why his leadership is needed in the White House, now more than ever. @DemConvention 2/2 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) August 16, 2020

According to the DNC, Representative Boyle will join sixteen of the "Democratic Party's rising stars from all across the country" for the keynote address.

"These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we’re building together—a future with Joe Biden at the helm."

You can watch Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention right here beginning at 9 pm EST on August 18:

For St. Patrick's Day 2017, Boyle penned an op-ed for IrishCentral about protecting immigrants in the US.

Though Boyle's father immigrated to the US from Ireland over 50 years ago, the Congressman who represents Pennsylvania's 2nd District remains very much in touch with his Irish roots.

One of my favorites pics of me with my Dad - taken in the town in Ireland where he grew up. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/fdcUYklCSZ — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 19, 2016

Enjoyed celebrating #StPatricksDay2019 with my father, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and Fmr VP Biden. Especially enjoyed hearing my Dad and the PM speaking to one another in Irish! pic.twitter.com/rrZgtnbGt1 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 17, 2019

Took a few days out to work on the family farm in Co Donegal Ireland. The consensus seems to be I better not quit my day job. pic.twitter.com/jQOS6tbPIA — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 8, 2019

Boyle's Irish roots have influenced his political career. He sits on the committee for the bipartisan Friends of Ireland Caucus and last year, he was part of the US Congressional Delegation that traveled to Ireland and Northern Ireland:

Proud to be part of the official US Congressional Delegation to Ireland and be welcomed by the Dail. @SpeakerPelosi spoke eloquently today about the shared history and unwavering support between Ireland and the United States. https://t.co/cHlBsKp7Et — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 17, 2019

In the wake of Brexit, Boyle has been vocal about the United States’ role as a guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, which dictates that no hard border will ever again be introduced between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland:

As a guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the US must strongly oppose any attempt to now reconstruct a hard border in N Ireland #Brexit — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 24, 2016

I am proud to join both Democratic and Republican colleagues in Congress in reiterating our stance that there must be no hard border on the island of Ireland. On this point, the EU, Ireland, and USA stand united. @liamstack https://t.co/cyvVptoaQ7 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) November 27, 2017

The Good Friday Agreement is an internationally binding treaty signed by the UK and Ireland, and guaranteed by the United States. There is absolutely no ability for any one party to the agreement to unilaterally re-write it. https://t.co/qAD8OjaEZO — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 21, 2019

With the UK just hours from leaving the EU, I want to take a moment and thank all those I worked with to ensure that, when this moment came, it wouldn’t mean the return of a hard border in Ireland. Many people, from Dublin to Brussels to DC & beyond, made a true difference. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 31, 2020

In 2019, he introduced legislation that doubled American funding to Northern Ireland:

Proud my amendment to double funding passed the House and is now onto the Senate. It demonstrates the US remains engaged in the ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/rtVnpARD82 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 20, 2019

Boyle's pro-Irish attitudes in Congress have seen him honored with several awards, including one from the Douglas Hyde Foundation in October 2019, and one from the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in July 2020.

In accepting the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Medal for 2020 from the AOH, Boyle said: "From my first day in the halls of Congress, I have made it a priority to use my position to address Irish-American issues and to further the U.S.-Ireland relationship."