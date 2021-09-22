Kristen Lowrey, from Escalon, California, passed away on Sept 15 having contracted Covid-10, leading to pneumonia. The unvaccinated 40-year-old had previously campaigned against the coronavirus vaccinations and posted on Facebook that she was "'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccinated". On social media, she proclaimed herself as a "free-thinker" who "questions everything".

Kristen Lowrey is survived by her four children - Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses.

While Lowery's Facebook profile has been set to private since her death but screenshots have been posted on Reddit and other sites. On the social media platform, she used political borders on her profile photographs including one which read "Unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid. Together we win." Another read "Free Thinker. Question everything. Research mandatory." Another read "Moms for Liberty".

She was also photographed at a protest or anti-vaccine event holding a sign which read "Give voice to the vaccine injured." She wore a t-shirt reading "Ex-vaxxer... I trusted them. Never again."

Earlier in September, Lowrey's sister, Cassie, wrote on Facebook that the mother of four was in hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Cassie wrote "My sister has a long life left. We need you here, sissy. Your kids love and miss you so much. Please don't give up."

She also wrote that she was not interested in hearing anyone's opinions on vaccines.

Last week, two of Lowrey's family members announced on Facebook that she had "died from Covid". Her aunt mourned that her heart was "breaking for her four kids."

She wrote, "So many people need her here, but God must have special plans for her in heaven."

The GoFundMe, to pay for Lowrey's funeral expenses, raised over $11k.

A statement on the GoFundMe page read: "Kristen was a beautiful and amazing woman but more than that she was a phenomenal mother who always, ALWAYS put her children first,' she wrote.

"She lived for her children (Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn) and loved being their mother more than anything in her life.

"She was full of life and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was the kind of person that even if she didn't have anything she would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. She was everything that was good and kind.

"Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed."